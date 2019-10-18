ALBION — Junk is still junk.
But the way Noble County deals with alleged violators of the county’s standards has changed.
The Noble County Commissioners signed into law a new junk, trash and debris ordinance on Aug. 26.
The former ordinance was created in 2010 and amended in 2015.
The updated ordinance specifies more clearly what is “junk,” but the main changes are administrative, according to Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes.
“It’s focused on how to tackle it,” Hughes said. “It’s a different approach.”
The new ordinance shifts its focus from punitive measures imposed on violators to seeing the issue resolved.
“We’re interested in resolution, not persecution,” Hughes said. “I’m more interested in seeing the problem solved.”
According to Hughes, currently there are approximately 30 cases of people having visible junk, debris or trash in their yards or on their property in violation of the county ordinance. In six of those instances, fines are being levied.
Among the key changes in the ordinance:
• The process for dealing with complaints has been more clearly spelled out. If an inspection shows a violation, a letter is sent and the property owner is given 30 days to fix the problem. After that time period, a fine can be issued.
The previous ordinance did not spell out the steps which had to be taken.
“It left the administration open to developing their own system to enforce it,” Hughes said.
• As a last resort, the ordinance gives the county the power to come onto a violator’s property and pay to have it cleaned up. A tax lien would then be placed on the property to recoup some of the costs.
The power for the county to remove the junk was not clearly expressed in prior versions of the ordinance.
If the cost to the county of removing the junk, trash or debris would exceed $500, the ordinance requires the approval of the county commissioners to move forward.
• If someone is fined, the new ordinance has set up an abatement fund to collect it. This fund would be used to pay for clean-ups of junk on violators’ property.
Fines are maxed out at $100 per day.
• Alleged violators now have a delineated appeals process. If someone feels they are not in violation of the county’s ordinance, they can fill out a form and have the matter decided by the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals.
• Inoperable watercraft and RVs were included as items which should not be visible to the public.
The county does not have an issue with someone having inoperable vehicles on their own property, it just shouldn’t be visible to neighbors or passers-by.
“We don’t want to see your junk,” Hughes said.
One such sore spot is at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 500E.
A Noble County judge had ordered the property to be cleaned up, but according to Hughes, the property is still in violation of the old ordinance.
Hughes said he will be going back through the court system to try and get the property cleaned up.
Under the new ordinance, the court system is bypassed by the new appeals process.
A person served with an ordinance violation who does not appeal is considered to have entered admittance to the violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.