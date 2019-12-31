Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Logan F. Pasztor, 27, of the 500 block of Bonterra Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Pasztor posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Donald R. Skaggs, 60, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Skaggs was held without bond.
Mason L. Stutzman, 25, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Stutzman was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Stutzman was held without bond.
Andrew J. Croy, 32, of the 300 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Friday on a body attachment warrant. Croy was held without bond.
Michelle A. Gibson, 53, of the 9300 block of North C.R. 150E, Rome City, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Gibson was held without bond.
Pamela S. Jansen, 63, of the 500 block of Henry Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Jansen was held on $3,500 bond.
Paul H. Ruiz, Jr., 29, of the 2900 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended. Ruiz was held on $4,500 bond.
Scott A. Carr, 48, of the 3000 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Carr posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Brooklyn A. Hall, 24, of South Milford, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hall was held on $4,500 bond.
Danita J. Marshall, 51, of the 400 block of Collins Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Marshall was held on $4,500 bond.
Anthony M. McClellan, 28, of the Front Street Apartments, Rome City, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. McClellan was held $450 cash bond.
Ryan R. Parrish, 34, of the 9300 block of Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. Parrish was held on $4,500 bond.
Rodolfo Silva, 19, of the 300 block of Garden Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Silva posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Ernest J. Westerhoff Jr., 29, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dalton L. Frigo, 19, of the 1900 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Frigo was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua J. Pratt, 38, of the 1700 block of Pointsette Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Pratt was held on $3,500 bond.
Joseph N. Stevens, 34, of the 3200 block of South C.R. 875E, Avilla, was arrested at 5:51 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony. Stevens was held on $4,500 bond.
Devon M. Tucker, 25, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tucker posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Jeremy W. Tuttle, 34, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was booked at 1:34 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.