KENDALLVILLE — Drake Terrace Apartments resident Terry Dodsey still isn’t sleeping well, days after his near neighbor, Michael P. Emmons, sprayed hundreds of bullets from a high-powered rifle at police and the west-side neighborhood.
Emmons held police at bay for 10 ½ hours, from Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning, when he died from his injuries after being taken into custody.
Dodsey lives in a ground level apartment to the south of Emmons’ upper level apartment, and on the same side of the building.
“I heard a couple of pops, like an M-80, about 5 or 5:30 p.m.,” Dodsey said on Monday. “Then about 7:30 p.m., all hell broke loose.”
Dodsey had a window open, and said the barrage sounded to him like muffled thunder. He closed the window as the barrage continued.
Dodsey said police called him on the phone to evacuate his apartment. Dodsey refused to leave his apartment, instead moving into his bedroom and bathroom, away from Emmon’s apartment. He said he prepared to defend himself in case an intruder would come through his door.
“I got really angry but I also felt this calmness. I never left, and never got one scratch,” Dodsey said. “I refused to go because a coward is not going to push me out.”
Even so, Dodsey got emotional as he recalled the event. As the standoff continued, he said he called his mother in Rome City to tell her what was going on before she heard about the shooting elsewhere.
Dodsey, who is from Rome City, has lived at Drake Terrace Apartments for 18 years. He said he knew Emmons.
“He was a nice guy,” Dodsey said. “I don’t know what happened to him.”
Still, Dodsey said Emmons was the source of trouble sometimes, recalling the incident when Emmons shot an arrow out the window. No one was injured, but Dodsey said the incident made people feel uneasy.
“I saw the arrow on the ground,” Dodsey said.
Dodsey said his lack of sleep is a reaction to the adrenaline rush he had during the standoff. He believes he is still feeling the effects of his vigilance for so many hours.
“The adrenaline rush is like what I had on the fire department,” he said. “I never thought I’d see something like this here.”
He said he experienced similar adrenaline rushes when he was a volunteer firefighter for Rome City. He served as a volunteer firefighter because he “put life over money every time.”
Dodsey is disappointed that police didn’t end the standoff sooner. He said the overwhelming number of officers and SWAT. teams present should have been able to stop Emmons sooner. Still, he’s grateful that no one was injured.
Dodsey believes that God protected him and others that day in what he called a combat zone. He said Emmons didn’t shoot at his apartment, only 30 or 40 feet away.
“I thank God that I’m still here,” he said, overcome with emotion. “There is still a God and He is alive.”
It will take some time for the Drake Terrace neighborhood to recover from the shooting event, Dodsey said.
“I feel sorry for these people around here,” he said. “One neighbor has cried all week. The recovery for some may take 10 years.”
