SHIPSHEWANA — A project designed to bring high-speed, fiber-optic internet to Shipshewana cleared its final hurdle Thursday night, and construction is expected to start as soon as the weather permits.
Shipshewana town board members voted unanimously to approve the permit needed to grant LigTel, the Noble County based communications company, the right to install high-speed fiber optics cables in right of ways owned by Shipshewana. LigTel CEO Randy Mead told the board member his company is ready to start work on the Shipshewana project the minute the weather breaks.
The project is estimated to cost about $2 million, and LigTel will be contractually obligated to have the fiber optic network it will be building in and around Shipshewana up and running within 365 days after construction starts.
Bob Shanahan, the Shipshewana town manager, seemed especially pleased that this final hurdle had been cleared. Shanahan has said repeated that high speed internet is key to seeing the town of Shipshewana thrive and grow in this digital age.
LigTel will be bringing at least three high-speed option to customers in and around Shipshewana, including a package that will deliver internet speeds in businesses and homes up to 1 gigabit-per-second speed.
Mead said in addition to bring high-speed internet to Shipshewana, LigTel has started a project to fiber optic high-speed internet to Topeka, and is looking at an additional project that would allow LigTel to bring fiber optic services to other LaGrange County communities.
