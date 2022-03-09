ALBION — Pretty close to right on the money.
Engineer estimates figured it would cost in the low $500,000 range to get a company to make the required fixes to the town of Albion’s sewer fixes.
On Monday, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids on the project and two of three bids received fell comfortably into that category.
The lowest bid was turned in by Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion at $485,083. Mason Construction/Engineering of Mongo submitted a bid of $506,000. R.E. Crosby Construction of Fort Wayne submitted a bid of $639,936.
The town is not obligated to take the lowest bid. By law, bids must be awarded based on a combination of three criteria: price, responsiveness and responsibility.
A bid is not responsive if it doesn’t include all of the work required. A company without a referenced history or a history of doing poor work is considered to be of poor responsibility.
The engineering firm and Wastewater Committee will go over all of the bids, check references and could make a recommendation to the full Albion Town Council for a vote at its March 22 meeting.
Seven different firms requested information regarding the project, and both Mason Construction/Engineering and Crosby recently participated in a town-organized tour of the facility.
Bid specifications were put together by WET Environmental Engineering, which has designed the fix.
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee opened a lone submitted bid on Oct. 18, 2021, on equipment it hopes will allow the lagoon sewage system to meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards for the amount of ammonia the lagoon system releases.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the Albion Town Council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
Representatives from Mason and Crosby attended Monday’s bid opening at the Albion Municipal Building.
“We appreciate it very much,” Committee member and Councilman Don Shultz said of the bidders’ interest in the project.
The bids had been expected to be opened earlier, but the council moved back to the bid opening to hopefully generate more interest.
Clean Infusion did not attend the tour opportunity offered by the town, but did contact WET Engineering to get more information on bid specifications.
WET Engineering’s Karl Tanner said he had never heard of the company before, but said quick internet searches led him to the company’s website. The company headquarters is in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, but the bid was sent from a regional office in Colombia, Missouri.
The company does do the type of work involved in this process, Tanner said.
