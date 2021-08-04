KENDALLVILLE — Organizers trying to build a skate park at Sunset Park in Kendallville are trying to clear the way for construction to start, but city council members are hesitant about changing the zoning required to make that happen.
Council members aren’t opposed to the skate park, per say, just having some issues with Kendallville’s zoning code, which is proving to have a big gaping hole it in when it comes to parks.
At the end of Tuesday night’s council meeting, the board chose not to act on anything right now, which puts any progress on a skate park on hold for now.
A local citizens’ committee has been working with the Kendallville Park Board to try to develop a skate park in Kendallville as a place where local youth could ride skateboards, BMX bicycles or roller skates and work on jumps and tricks.
The committee has been working with an Indiana firm, Hunger Skateparks, to plan and develop the park. Hunger Skateparks most recently designed and built the skate park in Auburn, which opened in fall 2020.
After deliberation and evaluation of several sites in Kendallville, the group settled on Sunset Park off Drake Road as the best possible location for the skate park because it would be easy enough for most people to get to on wheels as opposed to someplace like the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex, which is further from neighborhoods.
As a next step to prepare for construction, the skate park committee, on behalf of the Kendallville Park Board, petitioned to change the zoning of 2.5 acres of land in Sunset Park from residential use to commercial use.
That request raised eyebrows two weeks ago among the council, who tabled the request in order to gather additional information this week. On Tuesday, Kendallville Building Inspector Dave Lange came to provide the background for why the change was needed.
Simply put — skate parks aren’t an allowed land use in a residential zone, Lange said. According to the city’s zoning code last updated in 2018, skate parks are only allowed in commercial zones.
Commercial zones are usually created for businesses like retail shops, offices, restaurants or gas stations, while residential zones are for housing.
That explanation revealed a major hole in Kendallville’s zoning code — the city doesn’t have a separate zoning designation for recreational land like parks. Currently, all parks in Kendallville are zoned under other uses like residential, commercial or even agricultural use, Lange said.
Council president Jim Dazey said he understood the reasoning, although noted he didn’t like it.
Council members seemed to immediately recognize that the city should have some kind of special zone for parks and other public or private recreational uses.
“Perhaps because of this particular case, we need a recreational zoning and if that’s the case we can take that to the plan commission and see where it goes from there and eventually bring it back to the city council for that revision,” councilman Regan Ford said.
That’s all fine and good and the city can pursue that, Lange said, but the problem is going through that process is likely going to take about a year to complete.
“By the time you compile all the different variables on it … then hold public hearings,” Lange said, “It may be a shorter time frame but realistically to do it justice, I’m going to say a year. We don’t want to forget something the next time around.”
Diane Peachey, a member of the skate park committee, said that’s the way the city will probably need to go long term, because things like campgrounds and splash pads technically aren’t allowed in residential zones either, so if the city ever wants to add those things it would run into similar issues.
The committee is trying to now comply with what is on the books in the city, but running up against a wall.
“So far everything has been put in and now we want to put this in and found out it’s not allowed,” Peachey said. “I was hoping they could put this in and then work on changing all the parks to a recreational area.”
While the council could make a short-term fix and zone commercial for the skate park, council members expressed hesitation about doing it right now carte blanche. Dazey and others suggested a more narrow zoning change, with a specific notation that the change is contingent that it will be developed into a skate park and no other commercial use is allowed.
Lange said that’s possible, but the request would need to go back to the city plan commission with that stipulation for approval before returning to the council for final approval.
At the end of the night, Dazey and the council took no action, opting not to approve, deny or return to the plan commission with added stipulations.
Dazey said instead that a council committee will meet and discuss the issue and options before taking any official action.
“I don’t feel comfortable taking off the table yet tonight, but I will meet with (Park Director Dawn McGahen) and Dave (Lange) and others between now and then and get the proper procedures,” Dazey said.
In other business Tuesday, the council and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe recognized retiring veteran firefighter Chris “Lumpy” Smith, who stepped down from full-time employment with Kendallville Fire Department after 28 years. Smith has agreed to stay on as a volunteer.
“It’s an adrenaline thing and I don’t think I can quit cold turkey,” Smith said.
• Mayor Suzanne Handshoe appointed Carla Lowe, owner of Carla’s 5 Bucks Antiques and Such on Main Street, to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission. Dazey said he needed more time to check with a prospective candidate to fill the council’s vacancy on that board.
Commission members Logan Conley and Keith Ballard both resigned from the redevelopment board in July, citing other obligations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.