AVILLA — Bill Ley knows a heck of a lot about Avilla.
What he doesn’t appear to know? How to retire.
The Avilla Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday to have Ley contribute to the town as it searches for a new town manager.
Ley had retired in late July 2021 after more than 39 years with the town, with his last several years serving as town manager.
Tena Woenker became town manager on July 6, 2021. She resigned effective May 17 to take a similar job with Leo-Cedarville.
Town council president Phil Puckett said the council will meet in executive session on Monday to go over resumes and cover letters, with the hope that meeting will produce a list of potential candidates the council could interview.
“We’re hoping to get it done soon,” Puckett said of filling the vacancy. “But we want to do it the right way.”
Ley has already been assisting with various town projects in the interim.
“He’s been here a lot,” Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock said. “He’s been helping out.”
The council agreed to pay Ley an hours rate of $50 per hour.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• Councilman Bill Krock made what he described as his annual summer appeal to address speeding drivers in the town, particularly around the park area.
Krock said there haven’t been any tragedies involving young people and drivers traveling too fast, and he didn’t want to see it happen.
We’re lucky it hasn’t happened,” Krock said. “Something needs to be done.”
And something is already in the works, according to Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills.
Wills said an officer has been designated to concentrate on areas where speeding has been occurring in the town. That officer will be stopping vehicles driving at excessive speeds.
“We’ll get somebody on it,” Wills said.
• The council passed an ordinance permitting the use of certain off-road vehicles on town streets;
• The council passed an ordinance limiting the use of snowmobiles on town streets to periods of weather emergencies;
• Approved the rezoning of the former Family Medical Clinic building at 125 W. Baum Street from light business to residential.
The building, which most recently has housed a church, is being turned into a single-family dwelling.
