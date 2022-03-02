East Noble's Science Olympiad team placed second at the Feb. 26 Purdue Northwest Regional Science Olympiad tournament.
The top five teams advance to the state tournament at Purdue University on Saturday, March 12. The 23 Science Olympiad events cover various science and engineering topics. The top four in each event were award winners. East Noble had 14 event award winners and two regional event champions.
"This is the highest team placing at a regional tournament East Noble has had," said East Noble's coaches Mark Liepe and Carissa Prater.
They listed the award winners and events as follows:
• Astronomy, 3rd Place, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren
• Bridge Design, 4th place, Medyen Jubran and Matt Pickering
• Cell Biology, 4th Place, Ryan Norden and Medyen Jubran
• Code Busters, 3rd Place, Ryan Norden, Addison Dills and Rachel Hand
• Detector Building, 3rd Place, Addison Dills and Rachel Hand
• Disease Detectives, 4th Place, Drew Sillaway and Shae Coil
• Experimental Design, 2nd Place, Addison Dills, Rachel Hand and Jaron Bobay
• Forensics, 3rd Place, Drew Sillaway and Shae Coil
• It's About Time, 4th Place, Abbas Mortada and Ryan Norden
• Ping Pong Parachute, 3rd Place, Sadie Potts and Angelyn Nguyen
• Rocks and Minerals, 3rd Place, Sadie Potts and Shae Coil
• Trajectory, 2nd Place, Addison Dills and Rachel Hand
• WiFi Lab, 1st Place, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren
• Write It Do It, 1st Place, Sadie Potts and Shae Coil
