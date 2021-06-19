LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School released the names of the students who earned a spot on the school’s high honor roll for the third trimester. They are:
Seniors: Lucas Begly, Clinton Bowers, Mason Douglas, Sadie Edsall, Laura Eicher, Areizi Estrada, Luke Franke, Aubree Hall, Bailey Hartsough, Elizabeth Jennings, Ella Lewin, Kendall Moore, Uriel Moreno, Manuel Nieves Garcia, Juaquin Nieves, Braven Porter, Tatum Retterbush, Keirstin Roose, and Brinia Sonner.
Juniors: Pilar Canedo, Zachery Chambless, Evan Clark, Kyra Collins, Dalton DeFelice, Nena Dingley, Zander Farver, Madalyn Fleckenstein, Monica Guzman, Makayla Hays, Natalie Huffman, Benjamin Miller, Destiny Miller, Litzy Munoz, Leonardo Munoz-Montano, Brooklynn Olinger, Kasey Priestley, Lillian Schackow, Cole Schiffli, Shaylin Smith, Lexie Speicher, Analise Sustaita, Madison Targgart, Lilly Terry, and Kylee Watkins.
Sophomores: Kendyl Arroyo, Aldo Ballines, Andrea Ballines, Raul Ballines, Melina Caballero-Gomez, Keylee Fleeman, Miguel Granados Ruiz, Gabrielle Hartman, Justice Haston, Hope Henderson, Grace Iddings, Raeghan Johnson, Benjamin Keil, Isaac Larimer, Lauren Leu, Jandi Luna, Benjamin Martin, Gabriel Miller, Mallory Mynhier, Megan Newsome, Owen Norton, Keirsten Raber, Manisha Ramachandran, Carly Rasbaugh, Alivia Rasler, Brooke Retterbush, Brady Schiffli, Chloe Sines, Sukhdeep Singh, Owen Troyer, Amelia Trump, Ezekiel Wachtman, and Aurora Yoder.
Freshmen: Ricardo Flores, Christine Gilmore, Taylor Jerdon, Xai Leu, Aubrey Marks, Jayden Marshall, Abigale McNamara, Cassidi Parham, Victoria Rodriguez, Emma Schiffli, Ashlyn Shaffer, Adriana Sturgill, Kylie Sturgis, Treston Sunken, Madison Tropp, Clayton Trump, Aiden Tuttle, Taylor Wells, and Jazzlyn Whited.
Eighth grade: Reahgan Adams, Madyson Adkins, Cameron Alleshouse, Madelyne Bolton, Justin Carlson, Blake Curtis, Adelyn Dininny, Case Edsall, Dakota Feller, Ashton Gillespie, Justin Greene, Adrianna Gyovai, Oliver Hofer, Landon Jaeger, Ethan Marchand, Drannon Miller, Makenna Mynhier, Natalia Nieto, Briana Poe, Alayna Rasler, Karris Romer, Caraline Schackow, Charles Schackow, Caytlin Sherman, Cheyenne Short, Sarah Smart, Meredith Targgart, Arlene Thompson, Kylee Waldron, Gracelyn Weimer, Isaiah Weingartner, Laney Wilson, and Luke Yoder.
Seventh grade: Jacqueline Aguilar-Guzman, Rylee Amsden, Keyan Arroyo, Dylan Bateman, Savanna Carney, Levi Cook, Karlee DeMoss, Abby Freeman, Jesus Granados, Chloe Jordan, Kennadee Kerns, Maria Longoria, Makayla Mains, Kaia McNamara, Rebekah Owsley, Hayden Phillips, Jasmin Powers, Shakthi Ramachandran, Jaidyn Randol, Anna Rasler, Noah Tropp, Lana VanKoevering, Juliana Villafuerte, and Kabella Watkins.
Students named to the school’s regular honor roll are:
Seniors: Carson Aldrich, Hailey Alleshouse, Jasmin Camacho, Wendy Cipriano, Joshua Kuehner, Kayleigh Powell, and Jabez Seibert.
Juniors: Lucile Cook, Jason McBride, Audrie McNamara, and Jensen Miller.
Sophomores: Thomas Curtis, AbbyGail Ferguson, Jeremiah Hart, Peyton Hartsough, Caden Hostetler, Austin Landez, Manuel Magallanes-Aguilar, Khamron Malaivanh, Jack Miller, Morgan Newsome, and Tyler Reid.
Freshman: Blake Alleshouse, Kylie Fry, Ritch Hostetler, Bo Kerns, Cristal Nieves, Clara Rasler, Korbin Strayer, and Eva Taylor.
Eighth grade: Nicholas Huppenthal, Eleanor Pettit, Audrey Shroyer, and Elly Wahll.
Seventh grade: Dulce Canedo, Noe Carmona, Carlos Contreras-Martinez, Ryan Hartman, Carra McCullough, Keegan Merrifield, Jason Miller, Guadalupe Nieves, Alivia Owens, Aidan Palmer, Emma Parrish, Kyia Parrish, Garrett Pieri, Abbey Priestley, Morgan Sturdivant, Alana Whited, Aliza Whited, and JackYoder.
