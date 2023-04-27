KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Theatre will take its audience back to just after World War II and indulge in a bluegrass composed in part by Steve Martin.
Yes, that Steve Martin, the banjo-playing comedian of Saturday Night Live and Hollywood laugh flicks.
It's also the directorial debut of East Noble's new theater director, Gavin Drew, who is no stranger to this production and brings it to the Cole Auditorium for the first time.
"Bright Star" opens Friday at 7 p.m., with additional shows Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at East Noble High School. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
"Bright Star" is a newer show in the theater world, created by Martin and Edi Brickell, and debuted in 2014 in San Deigo. It was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2016 and a high school version of the show developed and premiered in 2019.
The story is set right after World War II in North Carolina, with flashbacks set in the 1920s.
"It is a based on a true story about a baby that was found floating in the river and was taken in by some hillbillies in North Carolina and raised. That's about as far as the play goes to truth, so it kind of gives backstory to that story," Drew said. "But it's a sweeping tale of redemption and forgiveness and the kids are fantastic in this show."
East Noble theater fans and show choir devotees will recognize many of the faces in the production, including in the leads of the play.
"I have been around 'Bright Star' for a long time, this musical, and Alina Brinker came in to audition and made me sob in the audition room. She plays Alice Murphy and that's our lead in the show," Drew said. "And Gabe Zimmerman plays her love interest, and we just have great cast rounding us out with Jack Christian as the mayor and Katie White and Carson Ihrie as our other leading characters."
Drew said preparation has been "smooth sailing" as his cast took on the material quickly and with gusto. They've been having a lot of fun and shown a lot of commitment to the production, he said.
It's not just the actors and actresses getting involved, either, Drew said.
"We actually had our tech theater classes design the sets and build them. So everything that we see in the show has been built by students in class. It was a huge project. I am really honored to get to direct this show especially given the elaborate history of East Noble Theatre," he said.
It's the first show for Drew, who has seven years of experience in professional theater across the country and also currently serves at the artistic director for Summit City Music Theater in Fort Wayne.
When the theater director job came open following the departure of previous director Josh Ogle in fall 2022, Drew was contacted by a friend of his who happens to be East Noble's show choir choreographer and who suggested the job would be a nice fit for him.
"(Music director) Chris Mettert and I hit it off immediately and it's been a really great fit," Drew said.
Although Drew doesn't have an East Noble connection, but recognizes the long and storied past of the program and is hoping to give the community shows that hit and exceed their expectations for the Munk Stage and its players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.