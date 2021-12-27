KENDALLVILLE — Tom Alberts was one of those people who just seemed to be involved in a little bit of everything in Kendallville during his nearly half-century in the city, playing a role in helping the city develop into what it is today.
A longtime Kendallville banker, 1991 mayoral candidate and all-around city supporter, Alberts died at his home in Florida on Christmas Eve, at the age of 87.
For the people who remembered him this week, “institution” was the word several landed on for the foundational role he played in the city from the 1960s and beyond.
Alberts wasn’t a Kendallville native, having been born in Illinois where he got his start in banking straight out of high school. After a time working in Michigan, where he met his first wife, his work took him back to Illinois again for a time before arriving in Kendallville in 1963.
He took a position at the Kendallville Bank and Trust as cashier and vice president, then rose to president of the bank in 1969, succeeding founding president Kenneth Gardner, at just 35 years old.
That role at the bank connected Alberts to so many people in the city from private residents, to businesses to city leaders.
“Tom was one of the very first people I met when I moved to Kendallville because I went to KB&T and started my checking account,” said longtime Kendallville City Councilman Jim Dazey. “He was an institution here in Kendallville. There was no doubt. He was very active in the community and was a good businessman and there are a lot of people, because they are in business, they went through tom and KB&T.”
Dazey remembered the roles that Alberts played in Kendallville’s economic development spheres, in the role he played as a member of the development group that preceded the Kendallville Local Development Corp., which focused on land acquisition and new development prospects.
That was just one of many roles he played in Kendallville, his son Tommy Alberts said, as his father also worked with many other local groups.
Tom Alberts came to Kendallville for a job, but it became his home for close to the next 50 years.
“He loved the community, loved the people here, and my mother was from Michigan originally and he was from Illinois so it was kind of a good location to start a family and just had a wonderful life right on Main Street there in Kendallville,” his son said.
Alberts was recognized as Kendallville’s Citizen of the Year in 1986 for his many contributions to the community.
While Alberts served on numerous boards, he never served Kendallville from an elected position as part of the government.
Alberts did run once and was narrowly defeated in the 1991 Kendallville mayoral contest as the Democratic successor to retiring Mayor John Riemke. But Alberts was upset by in the race by Republican Jeff Smith, who took the mayor’s office by a margin of just 26 votes in the 1991 race.
Smith went on to be a one-term mayor — defeated by Democrat Larry McGahen in 1995 — but Alberts, who was retired from the bank at that point, never ran again.
The Nov. 6, 1991, News Sun coverage of the race described Riemke as “visibly upset with the defeat of Alberts, a man who managed his first political campaign in 1971 and who worked side-by-side with the mayor for economic development in the city.”
Riemke said this week that Alberts “never lacked for an opinion,” but outside of helping with the mayor’s campaign and working as Noble County chairman for then-Rep. Jill Long Thompson’s Congressional campaign in 1990, Alberts wasn’t heavily involved in politics, instead making his mark in service on many appointed boards, including Kendallville economic development groups, the Kendallville Aviation Board, McCray Memorial Hospital board and Northeastern Center board, along with numerous nonprofits and community organizations.
“Tom Alberts was instrumental in the growth of Kendallville and Noble County over many years in various roles as a business leader and dedicated community volunteer,” said Terry Housholder, retired president and publisher of KPC Media. “He was fun loving and a true friend of many within our community. He leaves a legacy that will endure.”
After retiring from the bank, Alberts and his second wife opened Treasure Me Dolls on Main Street in 1992, a doll shop that gained Indiana fame and national attention for its porcelain doll of then-Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight.
Alberts relocated to Florida full-time in 2011 before his passing at his home in Sarasota on Christmas Eve.
