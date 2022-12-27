KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Schools will have a third school resource officer when 2023 starts, as Kendallville approved Officer Dwight Miller to take on the new role.
Miller will become the third Kendallville officer to become an East Noble SRO, joining Sgt. John Dixon and Officer Sidney Shartzer.
The Kendallville Board of Works approved the SRO agreement with East Noble at Tuesday morning's meeting.
"With three SROs school has come up with a schedule we liked," Police Chief Lance Water said. "Dwight will rotate between three different schools each day, three of the elementary schools, and John and Sidney will also visit the elementary schools in town each day."
"The elementary schools will gain quite a bit more coverage," Waters said.
Three of East Noble's elementary schools — Rome City, Wayne Center and Avilla — are located outside of Kendallville's city limits and although Miller is a Kendallville employee, Waters said the benefits are worth it.
Some Kendallville residents also attend those out-of-city schools. For example, youngsters living in Orchard Place on the city's west side attend Rome City, while students on the north side of the city in areas like the Carriage House apartment complex attend Wayne Center.
Also, East Noble pays for the salary and benefits for the SRO during the school year, so Waters said the school ends up picking up about 75% of the annual cost for the officer.
"We have jurisdiction within the county," Waters said. "As far as our officer, in discussions with the school and the mayor and myself, with part of the day being outside of the city but being inside the schools was something we thought would be a benefit inside the schools."
"We just thought it was a good thing for the kids and the citizens to have an officer in those schools on a more regular basis," Waters said.
Miller has more than 20 years experience with the Kendallville Police Department and is a former detective so he has experience with child interviewing and other investigation work.
He's also already been doing part-time SRO work and fit in really well with the elementary schools, Waters said.
"He's got quite a bit of experience at South Side and started doing part-time at North Side too," Water said. "We just thought he was a good fit to be in the elementary schools."
Kendallville is seeking to hire a new patrolman to backfill the officer position being vacated by Miller as he moves into the SRO role.
In other business Tuesday, the Board of Works:
• Encumbered $55,470.73 in funds for new flooring at City Hall. That includes $3,175.33 for carpeting in the first-floor annex back hall room, $12,538.20 for carpet in the clerk's office and vinyl flooring in the kitchen, and $39,757.20 for second-floor carpeting it the hallways, engineering department, council chambers and mayor's office.
• Approved a $52,500 payment to Strawser Brothers Construction for work on the new Sherman Street maintenance barn.
• Approved purchase of two new iron filter vessels at the Diamond Street water plant at a cost of $246,470. Most of the labor for the project will be done in house.
