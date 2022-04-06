EMMA — Kari Mauck’s day got off to a bit of a rough start Thursday when she bombed a junior high science quiz.
To be fair, it wasn’t Mauck’s fault. See, she’s not a Westview student, but rather a Westview parent. She was taking part in the school’s annual parent shadow day, where she was allowed to follow her eighth-grade student Eden around and sit in on Eden’s classes, including science.
“I’m just a little rusty,” Mauck admitted, working to solve a problem about the mass of an object. “I’m trying to learn a little science here.”
Mauck was just one of 127 parents who took the school system up on its offer to come in and spend a day learning about a day in the life of a junior high school student. The program traditionally takes place in the fall, but school officials opted to move the program to spring this year as a precaution because of the county’s COVID-19 numbers last fall.
“We just didn’t feel comfortable last fall because of the number of reported cases, so we said let’s just move it to spring, said Elias Rojas, the principal of Westview Junior High School.
Rojas said this year’s program saw the greatest number of parents participating since the program was started several years ago.
“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.
Rojas added that the program helps parents better understand the day-to-day challenges facing their junior high school students.
“We all default to our own experiences in a lot of situations,” he said. “While some aspects of school have continued to be very much the same over time, other aspects are not. I think the academic side of things, the processes, the strategies, the methodologies, and the rigor all have gone up. And then there’s the social aspect of things, the social actions that might be a little different, and the kids have to learn how to maneuver through those.”
Parent Bob Roth spent part of his morning sitting next to his son, Aaron, an eighth-grade student at Westview. As Aaron worked through a series of math problems. Bob Roth admitted he could do little other than offer his son encouragement.
“He’s doing math problems now I probably didn’t see until high school, or maybe even college,” said Roth as he watched his son work through a series of math worksheets handed out by the class’s teacher.
Roth said seeing his son in classes helps him better understand the challenges eighth-grade students face each day in school
“It gives me a better understanding of what goes on in school each day, and helps me better understand what he’s doing,” he added.
