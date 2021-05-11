ALBION — Noble County Commissioner Anita Hess knows how precious and limited parking is around the Noble County Courthouse Square while construction work is being done on the new annex.
In fact, Hess said she had to drive around the block twice before finding a spot before Monday’s meeting.
Once in session, the commissioners agreed to contact Doug Bonar, the person who owns the building which currently houses the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office about using that accompanying parking lot after normal work hours.
“Right now, nobody parks there at night,” Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said in making the case for more parking.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he would contact Bonar about using his lot, which consists of approximately 25-26 parking spots, for evening parking.
“Our police are getting calls every day about parking,” Woenker told the commissioners.
“Hopefully, we’ll get it worked out,” Leatherman said.
Construction for the new annex, which is being built on the block west of the courthouse, has eliminated the former parking lot used at the old prosecutor’s office as well as all parking in that block on York Street on the west side of the road.
Once completed, targeted for May 2022, the annex will have approximately 100 parking spots, Leatherman said.
“That’s going to be great,” Woenker said. “It’s just going to be a hard summer.”
On April 27, the Albion Town Council voted to open up a gravel lot the town owns west of the new prosecutor’s office in the area of West Hazel and York streets. With a little prep work, Woenker said the lot could add 15-20 parking spaces.
The council also encouraged people to use the lot at the Noble County Economic Development Corp. office on South Orange Street. The town owns that lot.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
The commissioners selected the vendor which the county will eventually use to outfit the new annex building with chairs, desks and similar furnishings. Professional Systems Installations submitted the low bid of $376,679.
According to the county’s project manager for the annex project, Zack Smith, Monday’s vote merely locked in the vendor. The county will still have leeway in the selection process for the individual items from that vendor.
• The commissioners granted Smith’s request to have two of the Noble County Highway Department’s large Volvo trucks completely refurbished by a Grand Rapids, Michigan, company for just under $130,000 apiece.
The trucks were purchased by the county in 2002 and 2003, respectively. Each has approximately 300,000 miles on it.
To purchase a similar truck today would cost the county in the neighborhood of $260,000, Smith told the commissioners. Smith said the “total refurbishing” will make the trucks like new again.
• The commissioners came to terms on a four-year contract with Global Information System department head Steve Hook. Terms of the contract call fro a wage bump from his current salary of $52,500 to $55,125 the first year, with 2.8% increases each of the next three years.
Hook did not seek a salary increase last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.