KENDALLVILLE — When she was in college, Dr. Meleah (Robertson) Shull, of Jansen Family Chiropractic, knew she wanted to help people, she just wasn’t exactly sure how.
“I knew I wanted to do something to help people in the medical field,” she said.
So in 2009, while still a student at Huntington College, Shull shadowed an OB/GYN, a dentist and a chiropractor.
While shadowing the chiropractor, she saw an elderly woman come into the office using a cane. The woman was in obvious discomfort.
When that woman left the office, she was pain free and walking on her own.
It proved to be one of those “a-ha” moments.
“I thought, ‘Yes, this is what I want to do with the rest of my life,’” she said.
Shull, a 2006 graduate of East Noble High School, graduated from Huntington College in 2010, then the Logan College of Chiropractic in April 2016.
Shull has taken sole ownership of the Jansen Family Chiropractic practice in Kendallville.
But she almost didn’t.
For decades, Dr. Tom Jansen and Dr. Jerry Jansen operated their chiropractic business at the corner of Riley and Dowling streets in Kendallville.
In late 2019, with retirement on his mind, Dr. Tom called her and asked if she wanted to come home to practice.
“I actually said ‘No,’” Shull said. “’I don’t want to come home. I liked my practice where I was.’”
After graduating from chiropractic school, she worked at a practice in Hartford City. Things were going well there, and she was on pace to purchase that practice.
Then COVID hit. Unable to see her family back home like she wanted, she had a change of heart.
“It forced you to reevaluate your priorities,” she said.
So when Dr. Tom asked her about it again several months later, her “no” turned into a “yes.”
Her last day in Hartford City was Dec. 30, 2020. Her first day at Jansen Family Chiropractic was Jan. 4, 2021.
Dr. Tom retired in June 2021. Dr. Jerry followed suit on Jan. 30 of this year.
She officially bought the practice on Dec. 31, 2022. She and husband Matt’s first child was born just a month earlier on Nov. 29.
“On my maternity leave, I purchased my business,” she said.
The Jansens gave their blessing for her to change the name of the practice, but Shull’s response?
“I don’t want to take away your legacy,” she told them.
Shull’s chiropractic methods include manual adjusting, ultrasound myofascial release, decompression therapy and the use of laser technology.
Her current patient roster consists of a patient as young as 4 months old to as old as 94.
Chiropractic can help many situations, but Shull has a policy that if she isn’t seeing progress with a patient after four-six visits, she will refer them to someone else.
“I’ll try to get them to the right door that opens,” she said.
She has no regrets on her decision to come home.
“My family’s here,” she said. “You know you’re in a safe community. We support each other here. We have a lot of community-minded people and that keeps things moving forward.”
Shull said she has gotten a lot of support from the community and her church, the South Milford Church of Christ.
The Jansen family has been community-minded for generations.
So has the Robertson family.
Her mother is a children’s minister at the South Milford Church of Christ. Her father drives a special needs bus and is a former fair board member. Her brother, Ryan, is the defensive coordinator for the East Noble High School football team. Ryan’s wife, Ashley, coordinates Big Brothers/Big Sisters in this area.
“We love the community,” Shull said. “My parents raised us to get involved. We pay it forward.”
With an infant at home and a new business, Shull said her own community involvement may be limited — in the short term.
Perhaps most importantly, Shull gets to follow her heart and help people.
“Jesus placed hands on people to heal them,” Shull said. “I get to do that. It’s very rewarding.”
