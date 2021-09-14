KENDALLVILLE — U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will be visiting Wayne Center Elementary next week as part of tour recognizing teachers and school staff for their efforts in classrooms for the 2021-22 school year.
East Noble is expecting the head of the federal Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 22, between 9 a.m. and noon.
“The intent of the visit is to recognize teachers and support staff for all their hard work in returning to school this fall. East Noble School Corporation is honored to host the Secretary of Education as he recognizes our dedicated staff. We are humbled to be chosen out of so many excellent school districts and look forward to this rare opportunity,” Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said Tuesday.
Cardona was sworn in as the 12th secretary of education in March 2021, taking over the role in President Joe Biden’s administration and succeeding Betsy DeVos, who served in the role during the administration of former President Donald Trump.
Prior to being tapped to lead the federal education department, Secretary Cardona previously served as the Commissioner of Education in Connecticut, a position he held after being appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont in August 2019. Cardona headed up Connecticut’s state department during the arrival of COVID-19 and helped schools navigate the pandemic landscape.
Cardona has two decades of experience as a public school educator from the City of Meriden. He began his career as an elementary teacher. He then served as a school principal in Meriden in 2003 where he led a school with outstanding programming for 3- to 5-year-olds, students that were bilingual, and students with sensory exceptionalities, a role he held for 10 years.
In 2012, Cardona won the 2012 National Distinguished Principal Award for the State of Connecticut and the Outstanding Administrator Award from UCONN’s NEAG School of Education. Secretary Cardona then transitioned to lead the work of Performance and Evaluation in the district. He then assumed the role of Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, overseeing teaching, learning, and leadership alignment.
