ALBION —The Noble County Child Protection Team announced that it is accepting nominations for the “Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award.”
This award is given in recognition of a community resident who has acted in service to protect those children who are in need, and to those who have provided hope and safety in the future of children. Judge Michael J. Kramer is the first recipient of the award.
While there are no specific criteria, the Child Protection Team will evaluate nominees on the following merits:
• Someone who goes above and beyond the duties of his or her respective position to positively impact the children of Noble County.
• Someone who has consistently shown a high level of commitment to the safety and well-being of the children of Noble County.
• Someone who has shown willingness to advocate for the children of Noble County (i.e.: involvement in different agencies, pursuing programs and funding for local child protection programs, participating within or on behalf of youth programs within the community on a local, state wide, and national level)
Nominations will be accepted until Mar. 2.
All nominations may be sent to the Noble County Department of Child Services, 774 Trail Ridge Road, Suite A, Albion, IN 46701; or email to: Amanda Herendeen at Amanda.herendeen@dcs.in.gov or Karlee Miller at kmiller4@bsu.edu
