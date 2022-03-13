FORT WAYNE — More than 60 pieces of original art created by area junior high and high school student artists from across Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio are now on display in a special exhibit at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
The FWMoA, located at 311 E Main Street, Fort Wayne, curated this show that features the 2022 regional Scholastic Art and Writing Award winners. That show is now on display and will remain until April 9.
Presented by the nonprofit organization, The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the 99th Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12. This year, nearly 100,000 teens from across the United States and Canada submitted their best art and writing.
More than 475 creative teens from across the area received regional honors for their work, including gold and silver keys, honorable mentions, and American Visions and Voices nominations.
Thousands of works of art were submitted to the museum for the contest. A panel of anonymous judges viewed each and handed out awards.
“Each year, the museum staff, the jurors who select the awarded works, and our wider community are blown away by the creativity of our region’s teens and the educators who help nurture it,” said Alyssa Dumire, director of education at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
Students honored for their submissions including students from Westview, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Central Noble, DeKalb, and Churubusco.
Ten students — five artists and five writers — received the top regional honor, A Gold Key award as well as an American Visions and Voices nomination, signifying their work as best-in-show.
Those students include:
• Kloee Cassel, Grade 12, Peru High School. Floating Carcinogens: Photography.
• Claire Durham, Grade 12, Napoleon Jr./Sr High School, Toast painting: Painting.
• Avery New, Grade 11, Carroll High School. Choking Hazard: Ceramics & Glass.
• Addison Reed, Grade 8, Churubusco Jr. Senior High School, Uno: Painting.
• Jared Sagan, Grade 12, Homestead High School. I Know Where I’m Going, Lord, I Know Where I’ve Been: Mixed Media.
Students receiving a Gold Key award and American Voices Nomination for their writing are:
• Elizabeth Clark, Grade 12, Canterbury High School. Winter Poem: Poetry.
• David Polaniecki, Grade 8, St. Joseph Grade School. The Horror of a Cane and a Bell: Flash Fiction.
• Sarah Rooney, Grade 9, Penn High School, Stitches: Science Fiction and Fantasy.
• Sydney Taylor, Grade 11, St Joseph’s High School, The Marks on Me: Poetry.
• Natalie Timmerman, Grade 12, Ottawa Hills Jr./Sr. High School, M. Test: Personal Essay and Memoir.
The museum celebrated the winners with an open house last month and unveiled a Virtual Awards Ceremony on the FWMoA YouTube channel.
Since the program’s founding in 1923, the scholastic awards have rewarded the creativity and talent of millions
of students, include distinguished list such as Stephen King,
Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the Awards when they were teens.
For Gold Key works of art and writing in the Awards’ 28 categories—including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, science fiction & fantasy, and more—the opportunities for recognition will continue when the works are considered for national honors, including a wealth of additional opportunities, such as scholarships, inclusion in the Scholastic Awards Traveling Exhibition, and anthologies Best Teen Art and Best Teen Writing. Poets who win national awards are considered for the National Student Poets Program, the nation’s highest honor for young poets presenting original work. National awards will be announced on March 23.
Local sponsors for the show include The James Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Indiana Arts Commission, the Foellinger Foundation, English, Bonter, Mitchell Foundation, and the Edward M. and Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation.
