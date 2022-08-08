ALBION — Employers need workers and workers need child care.
In an effort to help make the weekly bills for parents a little cheaper, Noble Thrive By 5 pitched a funding request to the Noble County Commissioners Monday in hopes of launching a pilot "tri-share" program.
Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Thrive By 5, Noble County's early childhood education coalition, visited Monday seeking $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds as seed money to launch the new offering.
Anderson first dropped in with commissioners in mid-June to talk about the coalition and its mission and plant an early ask for the federal funding in the county. Over the past month and a half, the coalition had been fine-tuning a pitch and settled on the prospective tri-share program.
Modeled off a similar program offered in Michigan, the tri-share seeks a three-way sharing partnership to cover the cost of weekly child care for workers.
In such a program, the government provides funding to pick up one-third of the cost, with the employer picking up another third and the employee paying the last third.
In Noble County, where average child care costs run about $150 per week, that would break down to about $50 each from government, employer and employee.
Anderson shared the story of one Noble County government employee who has three kids currently utilizing child care at a cost of about $1,200 per month, more than their monthly home mortgage of about $750 per month. In a tri-share program, that family's child care cost could be reduced by 66%, freeing up $800 monthly for other uses.
Anderson said she's talked with local employers with workers who have numerous enrollees at the local daycare centers and about a half dozen have expressed interest in offering a tri-share match to qualified employees.
Thrive By 5's tri-share program would be income-restricted but with a fairly wide availability. Eligibility would start at 128% of the federal poverty level — anyone under that is eligible for state Child Care and Development Fund vouchers to cover their child care costs — and go up to 300%, an income range that would reasonably cover most Noble County households.
The $50,000 seed money would be enough to fund a tri-share for about 20 children for one year at the county average $150 per week. Anderson said since it's a pilot program she's like to start small and see how it goes before looking at ways to possibly upscale the offering.
Commissioners were concerned about sustainability — America Resuce Plan funds were a one-time disbursement and not a permanent pot — with Anderson noting there could be several revenue streams including state grants, non-profit support or even annual contributions from local governments from tax dollars.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman suggested tax-increment financing districts from the cities and towns, which capture tax revenue from their large industrial employers, might be a notable area to tap for long-term support for such a program since those industries would directly benefit from having more or more reliable workers.
Questions about the tri-share program itself were somewhat limited, as commissioners questioned Anderson about other issues Thrive By 5 is tackling including increasing capacity in the county. New daycare possibilities are on the horizon, Anderson reported, so it's one area Thrive By 5 is attacking, but something like the tri-share works on the affordability issue in local child care.
Commissioners didn't commit Monday yes or no, but Leatherman asked to put the request on the back burner for a few weeks as the county totals up its expected expenditures from its American Rescue Plan funds.
Noble County received $9.2 million from the federal COVID relief package passed by Congressional Democrats and by March had already committed more than $6 million. The county is using chunks of that funding for renovations to the Noble County Courthouse, repairs and a roof replacement at the Noble County Jail and upgrades at the county's south complex off S.R. 9 to make up big-ticket items.
Thrive By 5's request is small beans in comparison, but the commissioners wanted to get an updated accounting of how much they are spending versus how much remains before making a final decision.
(Editor's Note: Steve Garbacz, who filed this report, is a member of Thrive By 5's marketing committee.)
