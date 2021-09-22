KENDALLVILLE — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will now not be visiting East Noble today, canceling a planned stop during a national bus tour.
Last week, East Noble announced they had been contacted by Cardona's office that he would stop by Wayne Center Elementary Wednesday morning as part of his Return to School Road Trip.
On Tuesday, Wayne Center Principal Jaime Carroll updated that Cardona's staff had canceled the visit.
Cardona, the country's 12th Secretary of Education serving in President Joe Biden's administration, will be heading through Indiana and making three stops Wednesday, just not here.
The secretary will start the day at the Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend, then head east to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg, Ohio, and finishing the day off at Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Cardona will turn north and head to schools in Michigan and Thursday and Friday.
