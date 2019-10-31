SHIPSHEWANA — Neatly tucked into the second floor of Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes on Shipshewana’s south side, Judy Yoder spends her days happily helping customers at her Lotions and Potions store.
A fixture in the rural LaGrange County community, Yoder opened her store 21 years ago and said she can’t imagine doing anything else.
“It’s been awesome, really awesome. The one thing that’s really cool about this business beside helping the tourists that come through, we do a lot of business with locals, lots of business with the Amish,” Yoder said. “We make our own cologne, lotion, shampoo and shower gel. We’re all about being all natural.”
A native of the Bremen area, Yoder got her start in business working for others but said she’s already had a head for business. Early in her career, while selling furniture for a Shipshewana business, she said she knew she wanted to go out on her own and create a new business.
After doing her research, Yoder opened Lotions and Potions, her store that provides customers with a wide variety of skin, hair and body care products that use a wide array of scents. Yoder said Lotions and Potions offers people a smart and affordable alternative to traditional skin care products.
While she carries a full line of brand names, products like Annie Oakley, Burt’s Bees and Tyler Candles, she custom-creates both men’s and women’s fragrances, lotions, bath products, colognes, body spritz, massage oils and lotions, hair care products, shaving gels and balms, liquid hand soaps, face care products, hand and foot care products and more. Many of her clients are repeat customers.
Yoder said she comes to work every day happy to greet and work with customers.
“I love the people, love the people, especially in here because we’re all about being all natural and healthy,” she explained. “My business is about helping people find what they need and what makes them feel good, because if they smell good, they feel good.”
Yoder said her path to success hasn’t always been easy. Early in her professional career, banks, she explained, were far less willing to sit down and talk to a young woman trying to start and grow a business. Things, Yoder added, have changed since then for the better.
“When you’re younger, people don’t always trust you, they don’t always think you know what you’re talking about,” she said. “It was harder then. Banks weren’t always so friendly to me, but I think it’s different now.”
Yoder said social media plays a bigger and bigger role in her store’s success, and that she uses social media to keep her store’s name in front of the customers.
Yoder credits the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association with the overwhelming success of Shipshewana’s business community, and is proud of the role its members play in mentoring and encouraging young entrepreneurs.
“We help other people get started; we offer them encouragement, that kind of thing.”
Yoder also takes pride in mentoring some of the people who’ve launched their business careers by first working for her.
“People I’ve had working for me here, they’ve stepped out and are doing their own things now,” she said. “That makes me happy that I was able to teach them how to treat people fairly, how to relate to people.”
