KENDALLVILLE — Parking and walking in downtown Kendallville may get worse before it gets better. The temporary closure of more sidewalks and parking spaces in downtown Kendallville is on the horizon as façade and structural work continues on the buildings.
At Tuesday’s board of works meeting, Schenkel Construction was granted closure of the sidewalk and two parking spaces on Mitchell Street next to the former Relaxation Station building, 101 N. Main St., for four months.
The sidewalk on the west side of Main Street in front of the building will be closed for two months.
The former bank building is Bid Package 3 of the PreservINg grant. The work includes masonry repairs, window replacements, storefront upgrades, concrete works, and roofing improvements
Inspiration Ministries was granted the closure of two parking spaces in front of its building at 112 S. Main St. from Aug. 21 through Sept. 8, so the building can be powerwashed and painted and 14 new windows can be installed.
Andy Foster, founder of Inspiration Ministries, attended the meeting and said that his timeline is padded to allow for days lost to wind or rain conditions.
Inspiration Ministries is next to Hosler Realty, where façade work is also happening, so pedestrians should use caution to navigate the barriers safely..
The board agreed to add a couple of parking spaces on South Main Street for the proposed co-working space in a former service station.
Kristen Johnson said the garage doors will remain in the building, but she would like to create an outdoor area in the parking lot by adding giant planters to block the driveway entering from Main Street.
Two parking spaces on Main Street will be marked near the co-working space and The Smiling Cat restaurant.
The board amended its guidelines for wastewater adjustments on utility bills. The resolution states that any verified and recommended sewer adjustment of $100 or less may be done by the utility clerk in the city clerk’s office.
Sewer adjustments of $500 or more will only be eligible for a 50% credit unless the board of works determines it is appropriate for the circumstances.
The board also approved upcoming five community events that require street closings. The Apple Tree Center will hold a food truck event Sept, 26 in one block of Mitchell Street between Riley and Sheridan streets.
The Vintage Market will return Oct. 7-8 on Main Street between Mitchell and Rush Streets to coincide with the Apple Festival. Kristen Johnson of Historic Downtown Kendallville said a shuttle bus will run between the festival at the fairgrounds and the downtown market.
Trick or Treat on Main with downtown merchants will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Halloween Lantern Parade will take place at dusk that evening on a longer route, from the Community Learning Center north on Riley Street, west on Mitchel Street, south on Main Street, and east on Diamond Street to return to the CLC.
The city’s Christmas tree lighting and horse-drawn wagon rides will be Nov. 30 at Founders Park, the pocket park near City Hall.
A sixth community event, the dedication of the pocket park as Founders Park, was July 28 and was approved after the fact for the record.
The board also approve the purchase of a 2023 utility work vehicle from the Bobcat Company for $70,021.
In other business, the Kendallville police department will increase enforcement and patrols to deter speeding in Friendly Village and vandalism in The Alley next to the Strand Theater.
An electronic sign is now installed in Friendly Village to show drivers what their speed is and collect data on when violations occur.
The board had received a complaint that vandals had scratched vulgarities into the brick wall in the alley and defaced the bricks with markers. Officers will also increase patrols in the alley.
