The number of criminal cases filed by prosecutors in the four-county area dropped slightly year-over-year in 2022, as three counties had fewer cases.
Noble County was the only one of the four that had more cases in 2022 than 2021, although its numbers are still within its historical range and the last-year total is about average for the regional annual crime outlook.
That being said, DeKalb and LaGrange counties had the lowest numbers of cases filed dating back through 2015.
In total, the four-county area had 5,052 criminal cases filed, based on figures pulled from online court records provider Doxpop. That was down slightly from 5,116 total in 2021.
The 5,052 cases is middle-of-the-road over the past eight years. The lowest case total was 4,668 in 2016, while local filings hit a high point of 5,383 in 2018.
Major felony cases, Level 4 felonies and above, continue to remain a sharp minority, making up just 2.6% of all filings with 132 cases. That figure is down a little from 167 major felonies in 2021.
Minor felonies, Level 5 and 6 counts, were about the same year over year with 1,591 total compared to 1,566 in 2021. As usual, the vast majority of cases were misdemeanors, with that total dipping a little to 3,329 total in 2022 from 3,383 in 2021.
As for individual counties, after falling to No. 2 in 2021, Noble County retook the top slot for most cases in 2022, with 1,671 total cases. Noble County does have the largest population and therefore, usually has the most cases.
Steuben County, which slipped past to No. 1 in 2021, fell back to the second slot with 1,534 cases last year.
DeKalb County was third with 957 cases — the first time that county has dropped below 1,000 cases in the past eight years. DeKalb County had the only murder cases filed in 2022, with two charges — Shaun Kruse and Tabitha Johnson, who were involved in a foiled burglary that turned deadly in May 2022.
LaGrange County had the fewest cases, also hitting an eight-year low, with 890 cases filed in 2022.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said the uptick in Noble County was a return to normalcy after disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During 2020 and 2021, Noble County saw a dropoff in its normal case load to 1,430 and 1,417 cases, respectively. But prior to that, cases had averaged about 1,600-1,700 per year between 2015-2019 so last year’s total was a more normal figure.
“2022 was the first full year since the pandemic shut down and restrictions. We have returned to the rough average numbers that existed prior to COVID,” Mowery said.
Noble County’s also seen its law enforcement continuing to hit the local drug problem hard — local agencies had big increases in their arrest totals in 2022 — so that’s been getting more drugs off the street and more dealers and users in the courtroom.
“Noble County has a number of officers that are being proactive in drug interdiction and enforcement; this has led to a significant increase in our drug (specifically methamphetamine) possession cases. The proactive interdiction and increase in arrests is also related to the emergence of fentanyl in Noble County and law enforcement’s efforts to combat this dangerous substance,” Mowery said.
While meth still remains the drug of choice in Noble County, a recent bust of a man who was in possession of several bags full of pills containing the extremely potent narcotic fentanyl was a new and alarming type of case to see, Mowery said.
Fentanyl is notoriously strong and therefore much more likely to cause overdoses and deaths. Fentanyl is synthetic opioid and therefore a “downer,” meaning it dulls pain and slows down the body functions like oxycodone or heroin. But since it’s so much stronger, it can lead to overdoses, severely impairing the body functioning and stopping breathing or slowing the heart rate so much it can lead to death.
Noble County has seen those pills popping up and Mowery and law enforcement are hoping it doesn’t become a more widespread trend than it already is.
“The emergence and prevalence of fentanyl is the most concerning recent development in Noble County. The danger this substance presents to those who use it, and to our law enforcement officers, cannot be overstated. Fentanyl is showing up in pill form, powder form, and mixed with other illegal drugs. Investigation and prosecution of fentanyl-related crimes has quickly become a very high priority for law enforcement in Noble County,” he said.
Over in Steuben County, a recent spike in case filings continued in 2022, as the northeast corner county has had much more criminal activity being charged recently.
From 2015-2019, Steuben County averaged only around 1,000 cases per year. But during the pandemic, when other counties saw drops in their filings, Steuben was the opposite, rising to 1,268 cases in 2020, a high mark of 1,661 in 2021 and then 1,534 again last year.
Although Steuben technically has the smallest population, that Census count is deceiving because of all the summer vacation activity happening there, which can double or triple the number of people in the county on any given day.
And, since it’s vacation and party atmosphere, that boom in recreational population typically leads to a boom in arrests.
“It doesn’t take much to see an infraction,” Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said. “OWIs, we’re always going to have a pretty good concentration of OWIs and part of that is we have Toll Road, 69, the lakes. It’s a recipe for a lot of OWIs,” Musser said.
The Toll Road also contributes a lot of arrest each year as the Indiana State Police hit enforcement of the major east-west highway pretty hard, landing Steuben County cases ranging from minor stuff to larger-scale drug trafficking cases.
“Part of it could be we do have a lot of young officers, state troopers, deputies that are hitting the roads hard, patrolling. If you’re looking for a crime hard enough you can find it,” Musser said.
Steuben County also sees the impact of marijuana legalization in Michigan. While it’s legal across the border, weed remains illegal in Indiana, so people who cross the line to buy but then get stopped on I-69 on the way home or partying around the lakes ends up in a Steuben County court.
Although Steuben County has seen a sharp increase in its annual cases — and Musser notes his staff has not grown in proportion to the case load so they stay very busy nowadays — the increase has been in those types of minor crimes and not the serious stuff. Steuben County only sees about 25-30 major felony cases per year and that has not changed over the past eight years.
However, the county posted 1,119 misdemeanor cases in 2022 and that’s more than the total cases the entire county had for the years 2015-2019, so where the rise has been is pretty evident.
Musser also noted that he’s not been a big fan of the new pre-trial release rules that went into effect in Indiana in recent years, which have allowed many more people to get released from jail without having to post a bond.
What’s that allowed in some instances is for people to get out of jail and rack up even more cases while the first offense is still pending.
“I’m not a huge fan of people not having to pay any monetary bond to get out. That’s maybe not a popular position for some people, but I don’t like it. We have more people that have multiple pending cases,” Musser said. “I don’t think it’s worked well.”
