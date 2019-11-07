KENDALLVILLE — After a delay, Kendallville has now officially approved transfer of the former East Noble Middle School property to The Community Learning Center Inc. nonprofit.
At Wednesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, council members voted 5-0 to transfer the property at Diamond and Riley streets to the nonprofit.
The council had originally planned to give over the property in mid-October, but a late hitch with the Internal Revenue Service regarding the Community Learning Center’s nonprofit designation caused a delay.
Kendallville has held the property for about nine months after receiving title from East Noble School Corp. on Feb. 21. Per agreements between the school district and city, Kendallville agreed to hold the property until such a time as the learning center nonprofit was formed and able to accept ownership.
During that time, Kendallville assumed zero cost for the building, with all holding costs and maintenance paid for through an agreement with the Dekko Foundation, the local philanthropic organization that has served as the major funding impetus for the learning center concept and renovation of the building.
After the vote, council President Jim Dazey thanked his colleagues on the board for being willing to take the leap as owners of the property short term, calling the decision at the time “contentious.”
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Community Learning Center board President Robert Probst signed the transfer papers, then took a ceremonial photo to mark the occasion.
Even before becoming titled owners of the building, the Community Learning Center has been plowing forward to ready the building for occupants and programming.
Renovations on the building on ongoing and last month, the learning center board approved its first bundle of organizations who will move in and offer programming at the site.
Those organizations included East Noble School Corp., Parkview Noble Hospital’s Center for Healthy Living, United Way of Noble County, The Arc Noble County Foundations, Freedom Academy, Gaslight Playhouse and the Performing Arts Committee, which is a newly formed committee of the Community Learning Center.
The board expects to add more organizations over time as programs are finalized and renovations allow.
