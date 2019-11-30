ALBION —The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will bring its Parkview Health Regional Holiday Pops performance to Noble County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Noble High School, 302 Cougar Court.
Tickets are $15 per person for adults and $10 per person for children younger than 12. Tickets may be purchased at the venue one hour before the concert, online at fwphil.org, or by phone at 481-0777.
The concert will present arrangements of many traditional and contemporary favorites of the holiday season under the direction of conductor Caleb Young. Stephanie Carlson will perform as the soprano soloist.
Concert goers will recognize many holiday favorites such as Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Ave Maria” and “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.
