KENDALLVILLE — Over the past decade, Noble County's population decreased slightly, remaining nearly unchanged.
But that trend wasn't even across the whole county as three municipalities picked up new residents, while small towns and the unincorporated county was where population was lost.
While urbanization was the name of the game in most of the U.S. and across Indiana in the 2020 U.S. Census — about half of Indiana counties in metros grew, while the other half in rural parts of the state saw little growth, no growth or negative growth — that trend played out even within Noble County itself.
As a whole, Noble County's population dropped 0.17% from 2010 to 2020 according to the Census, losing 79 residents compared to the count a decade ago for a total population of 47,457.
But looking inside the county at the individuals cities and towns and the unincorporated area shows that it wasn't just across-the-board stagnation.
Kendallville, Ligonier and Avilla saw some positive growth in population over the last decade, while everyone else in the county lost residents.
Kendallville led the way, adding 409 people to take its population to 10,271 total, a 4.15% increase from census to census.
Ligonier was in No. 2 slot, picking up 163 residents to 4,568, a 3.7% growth rate, while Avilla was the only other to add residents, increasing 37 people to 2,438 residents, a 1.54% increase.
The rest of the county saw population loss over 10 years. Unincorporated Noble County — which, for this analysis, includes the Noble County portion of Wolcottville since the town straddles the county border — shed 497 residents, a 1.87% decrease to 26,149; followed by Rome City down 39 residents to 1,322, a 2.87% loss; Cromwell down 25 residents to 487, a 4.88% drop; and Albion sitting as the biggest loss, dropping 127 residents to 2,222, down 5.41%.
Kendallville broke the 10,000-resident barrier — a move that actually came with a negative impact as it pushed the city into the "large" municipality category for Community Crossings grants and requires the city to put up more in local matching funds for road work — with its county best growth.
But considering the city hasn't annexed and hasn't had any major residential development inside the city limits between 2010 and 2020, the increase raised the question, where did those people come from and where did they end up in the city?
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she suspects that the population increase wasn't necessarily because Kendallville built up or out in the past decade, but more so that the city filled in over that time.
"We were in pretty rough shape (in 2010) because we had the economy take a dive, unemployment. There were a lot of vacant houses," Handshoe said. "Now we don't have any."
The mayor also noted that developments like the Atz Place senior apartment complex may have played a role, allowing seniors to move out of single-family homes and into the complex, thus freeing up those houses to be purchased by new families.
Handshoe also thinks that Kendallville was undercounted in 2010, although she also thinks the city is still probably undercounted today, since census workers do their best to get everyone but inevitably can't be 100% perfect.
In Ligonier, Mayor Patty Fisel said she's grateful for any and all growth in the city, but was actually a little disappointed to see the city's growth at only 4% for the decade.
Ligonier saw about 10% growth from 1980-1990 and then a huge 26.5% increase from 1990-2000, driven by in-migration in the city's Hispanic community and high birth rates from the young families who were laying roots in the city. That boom has ended over the last 20 years, however, with Noble County's second-largest municipality seeing much more modest population growth.
Still, Fisel thinks her city has much more potential.
"We have had so many new businesses locate in Ligonier and a lot of our industry have expanded providing 600-plus job opportunities. Because our Industrial Park is so diverse we are able to attract new workers," Fisel said.
But, attracting jobs and workers hasn't translated into new population primarily because housing has been and continues to be in such short supply. With nowhere to live, Ligonier hasn't been able to capture much of the workforce that is often now commuting from the Goshen area and other local communities.
Ligonier has worked to address that bottleneck, annexing close to 325 acres of land in recent years with plans to open up much of that for residential development. The city also had Granite Ridge Builders come in and open a new subdivision, Park Meadow, near Kenney Park, which proved to be and immediate success and proved that there is indeed pent up demand.
"The biggest factor hampering growth in Ligonier at this time is a lack of affordable housing. There have been times we have only had two to four homes available," Fisel said. "However Granite Ridge has been building many new homes in Ligonier. Some are sold before being built. I just received a report from one of my department supervisors this morning. He talked to Granite Ridge personally and they indicated the new home market is very steady here. They get new requests every day. We now need to do everything we can to attract new businesses."
Kendallville, too, has hopes that it will see larger population increases over the next decade, as it has been taking more aggressive steps to try to spur new growth.
First, the city landed its first major residential subdivision in more than 20 years when East Noble sold more than 60 acres on Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary school to a residential developer.
That land is being developed by Lancia Homes as Noble Creek, a 72-lot subdivision that has suffered delays during the pandemic but is getting closer to its first build. Infrastructure work is nearing completion and developers have laid Noble Creek's first streets and completed the neighborhood retention pond to ready for home construction.
Kendallville has also been heavily focused on downtown, in hopes that new economic development and improved aesthetic on Main Street will improve the city's quality of life and help capture or retain more residents long-term.
"Wouldn't it be great to see 10% growth in the next 10 years?" Handshoe said. "We're doing everything we can to make this a pleasant place people to want to live. We have a beautiful park system and the businesses are friendly and we have a lot of home-grown industries.
"We're hoping that they'll stay in the area or come back to the area," Handshoe said.
Unlike Ligonier, however, Kendallville hasn't had any immediate prospects to grow the city footprint. Two large housing developments have sprung up in recent years — two golf course communities in Noble Hawk to the city's south and Cobblestone to the west — but neither are in the city limits and Kendallville has expressed no intention to annex them so far.
Handshoe said there are some spaces available where she'd like to see new rental complex development including out west off U.S. 6 as well on the east side near the East Industrial Park, which would allow workers short commutes or even the option to walk to jobs at those factories.
Long-range, Kendallville's growth prospects are likely going to occur to the west, Handshoe said.
"We're positioning ourself for growth on the Drake Road area," Handshoe said, "It just makes sense to grow in that direction, as we have the water and sewer all the way to Cobblestone so people can tap in."
Kendallville is also in the midst of reconstructing Drake Road from Main Street to S.R. 3 to become a more attractive corridor, similar to past improvements made on Fairview Boulevard. Drake Road will be getting new roadway, new gutters and curbs, new sidewalks and a wide multi-use path on the south side of street, which will help serve East Noble Middle School.
The first phase of that project up to Weston Avenue is scheduled for construction next year, while the second phase from Weston to S.R. 3 would take place in 2024.
That reconstruction would give a solid east-west gateway, potentially leading out to new developments on the other side of the highway if they ever take root.
"In our master plan for growth, it is on the other side of (S.R.) 3 on Drake Road," the mayor said. "We hope that will come to fruition."
