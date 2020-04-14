KENDALLVILLE — The downtown streetscape project is officially a go.
On Tuesday, Kendallville awarded a $1.57 million contract to local firm Mallott Contracting to revamp the downtown corridor with new sidewalks and curbs, decorative lighting and other decorative features.
The streetscape, which has been in the works for four years at this point and long-stalled by failed attempts to secure a grant, is finally happening.
Crews are expected to mobilize quickly and began work downtown, with construction expected to last through the summer and fall.
The exact phasing of the project — which blocks will be torn up and when — hasn't been released yet, but the city and contractor will be communicating with downtown building owners about the construction schedule so businesses can make arrangements.
For now, Kendallville is only funding the project from Rush Street to Harris Street, located just south of the car wash, and not taking the work all the way to the railroad tracks.
Due to funding issues, Kendallville is not contracting for that last section of sidewalks all the way to the tracks, but is hopeful that the final portion can be added as a later date as a change order.
"The original bid as received was higher than original funding," city engineer Scott Derby reminded Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety members on Tuesday. "It was the consensus internally that we award the base bids as well as Alternates 1, 3 and 4 and hold off on Alternate 2."
Because of the cost, Kendallville did not have enough funding immediately available. The city had originally planned to utilize the $600,000 state grant plus cash-on-hand from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and a short-term loan to pay for the project.
But after receiving only two bids and the lowest being above estimates, Kendallville had to negotiate.
In working with Mallott Contracting, the city was able to identify some areas to create cost savings, as well as utilize in-house work from the water department to eliminate a few line items.
By excluding Alternate 2, the final sections from Harris Street to the tracks, the city was able to pare down the cost to about $1.31 million.
With a donation of $300,000 from the Kendallville Local Development Corp., which controls the city's economic development income tax money, the redevelopment commission agreed to borrow approximately $170,000 to round out the funding.
The final section of the project will cost about $123,000 to finish. Right now, the expectation is that once the city completes a combination of its tax-increment financing districts, allowing it to access and use money from an east-side TIF district downtown, the redevelopment commission will then put up the rest of the money to complete the project.
That TIF combination is ongoing but, if it remains on schedule, could be completed by mid-summer.
"The hope certainly is to eventually award Alternate 2 but at this juncture with the available funding … it could be added later as a change order if those funds become available," Derby said.
The board had to award Mallott's bid price of $1.57 million, with the understanding that the contractor will proceed based on the prior negotiations at an actual price of $1.31 million. Those cost reductions will be reflected in future change orders to the project, Derby said.
Board of works members Jim Dazey, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Don Gura unanimously approved awarding the contract to Mallott Contracting.
