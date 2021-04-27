KENDALLVILLE — At least three people were injured when a white passenger car was struck by a dump truck on S.R. 3 at the Waits Road intersection shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A witness at the scene said the white passenger car was eastbound on Waits Road. The dump truck was northbound on S.R. 3 when it came into contact with the passenger car.
The dump truck and passenger car ended up down an embankment on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road.
Kendallville firefighters, Kendallville police, Noble County police, officers with the Indiana State police and Avilla Motor Works worked heroically to free two small children stuck in the rear of the vehicle.
The two small children were each airlifted from the scene by Samaritan Hospital.
The condition of the driver of the white passenger car is not know at this time.
The truck driver did not appear to be injured.
