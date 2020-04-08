KENDALLVILLE — A plan to combine Kendallville's two tax increment financing districts, expand the area where tax dollars can be spent and begin capturing taxes from 25 new parcels is moving forward.
Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members approved the plans, which now will go before the Kendallville Plan Commission and the ultimately the Kendallville City Council. Several public hearings will be held along the way to give city officials and residents the chance to chime in.
Conversations started last year about a plan to join the city's two TIF districts into one and evolved into a plan to expand the zone west along U.S. 6 to the city limits.
TIF districts are special tax districts where taxes on improvements are used to fund economic development projects. When a district is formed, a baseline value is frozen and then going forward any taxes collected on the increases in property value — the increment — is captured by the redevelopment commission instead of distributed to government units like the city, schools, county, township and library.
Currently Kendallville has two TIF districts.
The Downtown TIF which covers the downtown business corridor, captures about $121,000 per year in taxes, but that district expires in 2025.
The city also has the Eastside TIF, which includes Walmart, the industrial park and most of the area east of Fair Street. That district is much more lucrative, capturing about $410,500 per year. It's also got a longer lifespan left, not expiring until 2033.
The main benefit of combining the two districts now is it would let the city co-mingle the money. Currently the city can only spend money from the Downtown TIF downtown and can only spend the Eastside TIF money out east. If combined, the total $531,500 in revenue would be available to spend in any area.
As part of the plan, the city also wants to expand the district boundaries along U.S. 6 all the way out to the west side of the city. That would then allow that approximately half-million dollars per year to be spent Drake Road north along Main Street and to U.S. 6 and then about anywhere along the commercial corridor on the highway.
Lastly, the city is looking at creating a new TIF allocation district — properties whose taxes are captured to be used for future projects. While the two current TIFs capture taxes from all of the properties in their area, with the exception of industrial property in the Eastside TIF, redevelopment members picked just 25 parcels along the U.S. 6 corridor for capture going forward.
Most of the lots selected are either blank spots along U.S. 6 or other buildings that are known to have major improvements done in the near future such as the McDonald's location that is supposed to undergo a teardown and rebuild.
Those new parcels would give the city a TIF revenue stream going forward, since when the Downtown TIF expires in five years, all of its value and taxes will be released back to government units.
The bottom line — combining and expanding the TIF districts would give the city access to more money and more flexibility in how to spend it.
Since local governments have limited options to save, spend and borrow money, TIF is typically a community's best way to bankrolled and fund projects or leverage money for matches on bigger state or federal grants.
With little additional discussion Tuesday during a virtual Zoom meeting, redevelopment commission members gave their approval to the TIF combination.
"The resolution passes and goes on to the planning commission," President Lance Harman said.
In other business, commission members briefly discussed the downtown streetscape project.
Last month, members agreed to borrow about $170,000 to round out funding for the $1.31 million project. But, as part of that, the commission decided not to fund streetscape work from Harris Street to the railroad tracks at this time.
It's possible the city can add that work on later while the project is going and that appears to the intent of the commission.
"The hope is all the way through that ultimately we can include that (last section) and the contractor is aware of our hope to be able to do that as well," city engineer Scott Derby said.
Instead of taking out a loan to cover that extra $123,249 up front, the commission is banking that the city will approve the TIF combination, giving the commission access to the lucrative Eastside TIF funds, which will then alleviate any concerns about ability to afford to loan.
"If everything goes the way it's supposed to, by June 8 we should know whether we're able to do it or not," Harman said.
Derby said the streetscape contract will be awarded at the city's next Board of Works and Public Safety meeting on Tuesday.
Work downtown is expected to begin shortly after, as construction downtown will likely run through summer and into fall.
