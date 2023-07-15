NIPSCO working in Shipshewana area starting Monday
SHIPSHEWANA — Beginning Monday, NIPSCO will have subcontractors inspecting and cleaning an existing 12-inch natural gas steel pipeline at a gas regulator station.
The regulator station is located at the intersection of U.S. 20 and North C.R. 850W.
According to the LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency, NIPSO performs these inspections periodically to test the integrity of its natural gas lines and the area is safe.
Residents and businesses in a one-mile radius may observe a distinguishable audible noise, a visible 30-foot flare stack and may experience natural gas odors as a result of his routine procedure.
The project is scheduled to last four to five weeks, weather permitting.
Customers are not expected to experience any interruptions to their existing natural gas service.
Child vaccination event July 29 in Howe
HOWE — The LaGrange County Health Department will be hosting a child vaccination event at the Howe Towne Park on July 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
The goal of the event is to get children up-to-date on shots.
The Howe Towne Park is located at 443 Fourth St., How.
For more information or assistance with transportation, visit bdwise.org/backontrack or call 800-346-1204.
Every adult who attends a Check Your Coverage presentation about Medicaid benefits will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the presentation.
