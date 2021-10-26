ALBION — Starting Monday, Indiana courts will be offering additional mitigation options to both landlord and tenant when they come before judges for eviction hearings, in hopes of getting rent paid and keeping people from being tossed out of homes.
After evictions were put on hold for months following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the many economic disruptions it caused throughout 2020 and beyond, that moratorium expired earlier this month.
Locally, at least, that hasn’t led to a surge of pent-up eviction cases, Noble County Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen said.
And for those that do come up, they’ll be referred to some new assistance programs.
The Indiana Supreme Court is ordering statewide actions for trial courts as recommended by the Indiana Eviction Task Force. The Court is implementing a statewide pre-eviction diversion program in an effort to help landlords and tenants access available federal funds. The Court’s order details the actions required, as of Nov. 1, for trial courts in potential eviction matters.
Landlords and tenants in need of assistance are encouraged to visit courts.in.gov/housing to learn about available rental assistance programs to cover some or all back rent for eligible tenants, free settlement conferences to discuss specific situations with help from a neutral facilitator, and potential resources for legal assistance.
The Supreme Court aims to implement the pre-eviction diversion program to foster economic and housing stability for both tenants and landlords and create a better outcome for all, including local communities.
Indiana had offered up a few rounds of statewide rental assistance for Hoosiers from federal COVID rescue funds, with landlords able to work with tenant to seek unpaid or past-due rent from past months.
Those types of assistance programs are still available, along with local organizations that may provide emergency relief for people behind on their housing obligations.
The Supreme Court order, which came out Oct. 22 and goes into effect Monday, hasn’t come with a lot of details yet, Hagen said, noting he still needed to review materials sent to him. His court, which primarily handles misdemeanor criminal cases as well as other civil matters, hears eviction cases when they come around.
Since the moratorium on eviction was lifted, Hagen said he didn’t see a rush of cases piling up, as has been the case in some counties across Indiana with far greater rental volume and poverty issues.
“I’ve been very surprised. Last week I had three of them. I think we had one week we may have had 10-11. Typically I’ve not seen a lot more come before me,” Hagen said. “I’ve not seen any huge surge. I expected to see a huge surge.”
Hagen noted that not every eviction case ends up being heard. If the tenant named in the eviction case doesn’t show up to argue their side, the eviction is automatically granted.
Hagen noted Indiana law favors landlords in rental disputes and that most of the cases that do come before the bench tend to be “no brainers” — a tenant thousands of dollars in arrears with no indication they’re trying to pay.
Still, in many cases, Hagen said he knows it’s likely that person has nowhere else to go and may end up homeless when removed from their rental.
Yet, landlords have obligations too, and having a tenant who isn’t paying is a problem for them, too.
“If people aren’t paying their rent and they aren’t making an attempt at it, I understand the landlords frustration, because landlords are citizens too. Landlords pay taxes too. Landlords have rights too.”
Because Noble County hasn’t seen a surge in eviction cases — which the county was hit hard economically in mid-2020 when the state shut down much of the state and unemployment skyrocketed locally — Hagen supposed that many landlords might have gotten ahead of the problem and either worked with their tenants themselves or already tapped assistance programs to get them through.
One known benefit of the new eviction diversion program is that, if accepted, cases will then become marked as “confidential,” which makes then non-searchable to the public and can prevent it from showing up in a future background check a landlord might run on a prospective tenant. The cases will stay confidential as long as the tenant doesn’t enter into a default.
If both sides agree to participate in the state program, it will also put the eviction case on hold for 90 days, although the court can cancel that early if either side breaches the cooperative agreement.
Hagen said any programs available to help renters if they get into trouble are a positive. Just knowing exactly what those are, how they’re going to function and how they might impact the eviction process in court is still somewhat of a question mark.
“We’ve not yet decided on how we’re going to implement it here. We’re not sure what resources we’re going to have and we’re not clear if it’s going to be fleshed out a little more,” Hagen said.
