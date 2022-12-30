KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center welcomes Dr. Larry Lambertson as the newest staff psychiatrist on the Northeastern Center’s medical team. Dr. Lambertson has an extensive background in psychiatry as well as community mental health, and the Northeastern Center is excited to have him on board.
Dr. Lambertson was most recently the medical director and staff psychiatrist for Park Center in Fort Wayne. He was there for 29 years and retired in May 2021; he chose to come out of retirement to accept a position at Northeastern Center on the medical team.
When asked why he chose Northeastern Center, Dr. Lambertson said, “NEC I feel represents the Park Center values I promoted during my time there. I approach every patient the way I would want my wife, sibling or child to be treated. Every employee is family. Coming to work at NEC has been like coming home.”
Dr. Lambertson received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky at Lexington, where he is also from. From there he did his psychiatric residency in California and a child fellowship in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He returned to California and worked in private practice before accepting a position as medical drector of a state psychiatric hospital in Virginia. He was there for four years before accepting a position at Park Center in Fort Wayne, where he spent the majority of his career.
In his personal time Dr. Lambertson enjoys traveling with his wife Michele to visit their children and grandchildren.
Dr. Lambertson is the seventh member of the on-staff psychiatric team at Northeastern Center. He joins doctors Greiner, Ishak, and Ozoa; and advanced nurse practitioners Bodwell, LaRoe, and Scheeringa. Dr. Lambertson will be primarily based out of the Northeastern Center’s Kendallville outpatient office.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties for more than 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
