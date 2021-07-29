LIGONIER — Ligonier’s city council heard complaints again from residents about the loud, humming noise coming from the Star of the West Milling Co. building at Monday night’s meeting.
City officials are taking steps to try to help, but haven’t facilitated a fix just yet.
Local resident Mark Stout attended the meeting once again expressing his complaints about the mill noise and said it’s just as loud as it was two weeks ago when he was at the last council meeting.
This time, Stout brought neighbors with him.
Residents attending the meeting said they are supportive of the mill as a local business and what it does for the local economy, but at the same time they argued, as taxpayers, they have a voice in something that is a disturbance to the community.
“There are other people who are concerned about this and there’s probably got to be a viable way to get both parties involved in this situation and get it fixed,” said Steve Hathaway, local resident who spoke to council members.
After public comments, council president Ken Schuman gave an update about the mill noise and said he met with management from Star of the West and did a walk around of its plant to check the noise levels coming from the mill’s fan. Schuman is a former Star of the West employee, so he’s familiar with their operations.
Schuman told fellow council members that on June 14, the mill installed a high-pressure fan on the fifth floor of the building, which was put in to replace the existing fan located inside the mill and had an exhaust on the exterior of the building.
“The exhaust is what is making the majority of the noise. The noise level was much higher than the manager anticipated,” he said. “The next day, the manager ordered a silencer to install on the exhaust.”
The mill installed a sound curtain, which are made to reduce noise levels coming from both inside and outside, in hopes to cut down the decibels from the exhaust.
Schuman said the outside structure where the curtain was installed had some air seeping through it and began resonating the exhaust, which he said contributed somewhat to the noise.
He concluded that the silencer for the mill arrived this week and will be installed onto the exhaust structure by a crane on Friday.
In other business, Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer gave an update on the city’s new fire station that’s currently being built.
He said the windows are being installed along with the overhead doors. The roof has been partially built, but is under delay currently due to issues with moisture at the new building.
Mayor Patty Fisel said she was approached by Ruth Stultz Nursery School about them wanting to construct a new building. The school has planned for a new building in the city for the past few years and plans to work with the Hagen Foundation in providing funds for the new building.
She added that nothing is concrete right now, but the city would go to local organizations to help fund the new building if it gets approval.
