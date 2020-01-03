KENDALLVILLE — With 2020 now upon us, this year might be dubbed the “year of construction” for Kendallville.
Several projects that were either in planning in 2019 or started under construction are likely to done this year. While that means there’s likely to be a few headaches along the way, by the end of this year, Kendallville residents should be able to look back at a lot of new features in the city.
At Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony at the Community Learning Center, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe quickly rattled off a couple items on the docket this year, but the list is little more sizable than one sentence can hold.
So here’s a look ahead and what big projects and events people can expect to get done in the city during 2020:
Downtown streetscape
It would be ridiculous to start the list with any other project but this one, as Kendallville has been going after this project since before its first grant rejection in summer 2017.
The proposed $1.1 million streetscape project is aimed at transforming the downtown corridor from looking worn and weathered to looking clean, sharp and modern, all while maintaining the historic character of downtown.
The city was finally successful on its sixth attempt to get a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and will fund the other $500,000 locally to make the project happen.
At it’s core, the bulk of the project is really your typical construction. Crews will tear out and replace sidewalks and curbs from Rush Street to the railroad tracks, replacing old and cracked concrete with new.
That work in itself should give downtown a bright new look for the 2020s, but the project will also include upgrading the downtown electrical grid — a major problem when the city tries to host events that require vendors or musical acts to plug in — plus a variety of other decorative features include lighting, benches and planters.
And once that’s all done, the city will finally repave the blocks of Main Street in need in some major love, although that may not happen until 2021 depending on how the construction season goes.
If you’re familiar with the renovation Kendallville has done on Fairview Boulevard in the recent past, expect downtown to look somewhat similar.
The streetscape work is expected to kick off early in spring and will likely take most if not all of the warm-weather months to complete. That means you may have to use the back door to downtown shops for a while or maneuver around some construction crews, but the city hopes the project will only further enhance the downtown draw for businesses and local events.
Speaking of local events...
Return of downtown events
Last year was somewhat of a turning point for Kendallville in turning its downtown into a happening place for entertainment.
Enthused by the success, expect the city to continue the momentum, even if curbs and sidewalks in the downtown are ripped up and under construction.
The wildly successful Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in May stunned in its first year, drawing hundreds of families downtown on a Saturday morning for fantasy-themed fun. The event will definitely be back for a second year in May.
On top of that, two Food Truck Friday events were also hugely attended. After a first run in 2018, the Noble County Young Professionals Network was able to organize two events downtown. With a handful of food trucks and other vendors at each, Main Street was mobbed with hungry people of all ages looking to get some new fare.
YPN organizers said they would have liked to do more, but food trucks book months out in advance. Look for the event to be back in 2020, potentially more often and with more offerings.
Other yearly staples including the Kendallville Car Show, the Vintage Market and downtown parades are certain to remain as the city aims to make downtown a draw.
Community Learning Center opening
Next Saturday, the public will be able to get their first look inside the Community Learning Center.
Housed in the former East Noble Middle School building on Riley and Diamond Streets, renovations on the historic school have been ongoing since about the first day the keys were turned over by East Noble in February 2018.
Contractors have been working for months to make the necessary updates and changes to the layout of the school building to serve its new purpose as a center for local nonprofits and other organizations to meet, educate and collaborate with the community.
Next Saturday’s open house is just a first glimpse, with some of the building’s first tenants expected to be on hand to talk about what they’ll be doing inside the learning center, but expect to see work continuing on the learning center and its programming deeper into 2020.
Outdoor Recreation Facility dedication
This one flew a little under the radar in 2019, but Phase 2 of the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex on Allen Chapel Road is complete.
The problem is that completion announcement came around mid-November, right when the city got its first big dump of snow this winter. For a complex that was built for outdoor activities including baseball, softball and soccer, a big announcement in winter doesn’t seem to make much sense.
The complex has been more than 20 years in the making. The city purchased the 89-acre site in 1997 and completed the first $1.4 million phase in 2006.
Construction on Phase 2 got underway in 2017 after a lengthy fundraising period and the $2.4 million project added four youth baseball/softball fields arranged in a pinwheel formation, a concession and restroom building, tower lighting, fencing, bleacher seating and underground irrigation system. The city also added a mobile stage for concerts or other events.
Look for the Kendallville Park Board to set a celebration date in spring to officially dedicate the completed complex.
Senior center expansion
As another project that suffered a series of big delays caused by efforts to chase a state grant, the Noble County Council on Aging launched its senior center project in earnest in 2019.
Located at the corner of Main and Iddings streets just south of downtown at the former Max Platt dealership, the council is both renovating the old garage building on the back of the lot and adding an expansion to the west side of the property. If you’ve driven by lately, you’ve probably seen the new part midway through construction.
The council on aging has been aiming to get out of its current building, a converted two-story house, on Cedar Street for years. With a big fundraising push in 2019, work has finally started.
It’s not clear exactly when the senior center project will be done, but keep an eye on its progress throughout 2020.
Street repairs
The city does street maintenance every year, but few years match up in size to what to expect in 2020.
Fueled by a nearly $1 million Community Crossing Grant from the state, Kendallville will complete one rebuild project and 14 mill-and-overlay projects on streets.
Road repairs aren’t a cheap endeavor, so the state money is allowing Kendallville to do a much bigger than usual list of projects.
The $1.08 million paving project is expected to start once the weather turns in spring.
