Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 32F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 32F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.