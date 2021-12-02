In an effort to generate cleaner energy, local REMCs and their power supplier announced committments to first halve carbon emissions and eventually hit net-zero emmission levels by 2050.
Local electric cooperatives including LaGrange County REMC, Noble REMC and Steuben County REMC, recently announced a commitment alongside their power supplier, Wabash Valley Power Alliance, to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon energy production by 2031 and a goal of achieving 100% decarbonization by 2050.
These measures represent the electric cooperatives’ commitment to attain net zero carbon-dioxide emissions across their power generation portfolio. “Net zero” is achieved when any amount of carbon-dioxide produced by Wabash Valley’s energy portfolio is offset by removal of an equivalent amount elsewhere to attain a net total of zero new carbon-dioxide emissions.
Burning fossil fuel such as coal and oil are a main contributor to emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide, with along with other gases like methane are a primary factor leading to global climate change. Changing climates can have a variety of adverse effects including more extreme weather but also just generally changing weather patterns and temperatures which can impact everything from agriculture to energy usage.
Although the self-imposed deadlines are more than a decade off, the effort will take overall changes being implemented now and in the coming years to achieve.
“While that date may seem far away for some, it’s important that we maintain reliability of the electric grid while keeping costs affordable. This can be accomplished by supporting a diversified portfolio until we’re sure we can maintain the same level of service our members have come to expect,” said Noble REMC CEO Ron Raypole.
The net-zero de-carbonization effort will benefit the co-ops’ more than 25,000 members by helping to provide reliable energy at affordable rates into the future, while supporting the environment via the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Alongside Wabash Valley and its 19 other co-op members, LaGrange County REMC, Noble REMC and Steuben County REMC analyzed the future energy landscape and determined that the changing market conditions and resource availability will afford Wabash Valley and each co-op the ability to meet these net-zero targets.
“Our area REMCs and WVPA have worked together to create de-carbonization projects that will help fulfill WVPA’s net zero commitment,” said Mark Leu, CEO of LaGrange County REMC. “Notably, this can be seen locally at the LaOtto Solar Generating Station, where 3,648 solar panels over 6 acres generate green energy daily for our members.”
Wabash Valley Power also announced it is now providing more sustainably generated energy to its member co-ops from a newly constructed 99-megawatt Prairie State solar array in Perry County, Ill. The array began commercial operations in July and is expected to generate up to 230,000 megawatt-hours each year. The array’s renewable energy output will save 78,750 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, the equivalent of removing 17,100 gas-powered cars from area roads.
It is one of two Illinois-based solar arrays that is generating electricity purchased by Wabash Valley Power. The second solar project, known as Dressor Plains and located in Fayette County, Ill., began production in September, and adds another 99 megawatts of solar-based energy generation. Wabash Valley will purchase enough energy from these solar arrays to power nearly 30,000 homes.
“This net-zero commitment and the solar array projects are new milestones in WVPA’s decarbonization trajectory,” said Jay Bartlett, CEO of Wabash Valley Power. “We’re committed to providing sustainable, affordable and reliable energy to all of our 23 member co-ops today and into the future.”
The new solar energy adds to the power generator’s increasingly diverse energy portfolio, which includes natural gas, landfill gas, nuclear power, coal, wind, solar and even manure from cattle farms in northern Indiana, as resources generating energy for more than 310,000 families, farms and organizations in the Midwest. An additional 199-megawatt solar facility located in central Indiana is scheduled to come online in 2023, adding even more green energy capacity.
“This evolution of our energy portfolio will phase out greenhouse gases responsibly, while ensuring we can deliver safe, affordable and reliable power to northeast Indiana,” said Kevin Keiser, Steuben County REMC CEO. “It’s a bold commitment to the future of power generation and reliability for our members.”
Wabash Valley Power and its partner REMCs aren’t the only utilities moving in the direction of adding more green energy capacity.
NIPSCO has started work recently on two solar farms in northeast Indiana that will add 465 megawatts of solar power to its energy portfolio, while Indiana Michigan Power’s portfolio includes energy coming from solar, wind and hydroelectric sources in the Midwest.
Meanwhile, Auburn Renewables is building an 11.25-megawatt solar field that will generate electricity for the Auburn Electric utility and Kendallville is nearing completion of a 1.55-megawatter solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator factory site that will be sold to Indiana Michigan Power, with the power credits helping defray the cost of running the next-door wastewater treatment plant.
Local counties may also soon be playing a role in more green energy generation, too, as commercial-grade solar development companies have been eyeing potential rural acreage in Noble and DeKalb counties for possible fields spanning thousands of acres.
One company, Geenex, which is looking in an area north of Albion, could develop a 300-megawatt field or more, based on initial interest in the region.
