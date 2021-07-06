KENDALLVILLE — Two Albion businessmen are hoping their latest venture will resurrect bowling in Noble County.
The county’s only bowling alley, 10 Pinz Pizza & Arcade in Kendallville, closed for good in March 2021. The closure left bowlers, teams and leagues looking elsewhere for bowling alleys, all of which are outside Noble County.
Business partners Doug Ebey and Andrew McGill acquired the 10 Pinz space in May and have begun a major remodel.
Ebey and McGill are going for a modern look to the renovated alley, with new flooring and LED lighting over the lanes. The businessmen are doing most of the demolition work themselves and testing the performance of the lane equipment to determine what may need repairs.
Aside from throwing bowling balls, the plan is to also bring axe-throwing to Kendallville, too.
“We want to bring blowing back to Noble County,” said Ebey, the owner of Hidden Ego fitness centers in Albion and Kendallville. “We’ll have 12 lanes, fully functioning, and five hatchet-throwing courts. Leagues begin in September for 32 weeks.”
The renovated alley will host several fundraisers soon, including events for Special Olympics and Junior Achievement. Ebey said Special Olympics bowling is growing in Noble County and he is a supporter of the program.
The Special Olympians will begin practice at the alley later this summer in preparation for the state tournament in Terre Haute.
East Noble and Central Noble high school have club bowling. Ebey plans to offer the club option to other schools in the area, too.
The revived alley will offer both recreational and league bowling, including a Friday morning league for third-shift workers.
“We’re here to work with them to keep bowling alive in Noble County,” Ebey said.
Ebey said his goal is to give something new to the community that will create a sense of pride. He wants the alley to be an outlet for creating an active lifestyle.
“I want to save the alley, keep people active,” he said. “All ages can bowl.”
Ebey said the hatchet throwing courts are the latest trend in fun activities and offer a unique opportunity to bowlers to try something new.
Businesses and companies may also rent the alley for staff days, team building activities, or company parties, with the bowling alley sending a flyer directly to invited employees.
A website and phone number will be announced later this summer for contact information.
