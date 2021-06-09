ALBION — For the past several years, the local economy has been blessed with little to no inflation, according to retired banker and current Noble County Councilman George Bennett.
The entire county council learned Monday that the Social Security Administration is projecting a 4.7% hike in cost of living for next year.
“It could be that period of being blessed is coming to an end,” Bennett said.
The Noble County Council split some ground in voting to tell its department heads to plan on a 3.5% cost of living increase when providing their preliminary budgets come August.
Council president Denise Lemmon said that 3.5% is not locked in stone.
“We know that’s not a drop dead number,” Lemmon said.
The council has traditionally used the Social Security estimates to gauge how much to raise the pay of county employees.
But where the county could get an additional 4.7% — or even 3.5% — is yet to be seen.
“I’ve never seen it that high before,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said. “I understand a 4.7% raise is really high. It has to be sustainable, that’s my biggest concern.”
According to Knafel, for every 1% wage increase, the county would have to come up with an additional $102,000 every year. A 3.5% increase would cost the county general fund $357,000 annually. At the 4.7% level, annual costs would be approximately $480,000.
Last year, Noble County gave its employees a 2.8% increase.
The state has projected it will give its employees a 2.45% wage increase next year.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted to end a tax abatement for Mobex Global for the company’s plant at 1563 E. S.R. 8 in Albion.
The abatement on new equipment was created in 2014 for Busche Performance Group, which has since been purchased by a private equity firm and renamed Mobex Global.
The council said it is apparent no one is currently working at the building any longer, and noted for the record that Mobex did not return a request for more information regarding compliance with the abatement from the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
