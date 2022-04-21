KENDALLVILLE — East Noble will have a new assistant superintendent this summer, as the district has hired Manchester principal Amy Korus to fill the role.
Current Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon is leaving the post at the end of this school year in order to become the next superintendent of Ball-Chatham School District in Chatham, Illinois, a suburb of the state captial Springfield.
Korus, a Columbia City native, will come to East Noble from Manchester Community Schools, where she's currently principal of their elementary school.
Korus spent 17 years in the classroom, starting in general education but then transitioning to teaching special education. She was then selected to become principal at Manchester, a position she's been in for four years.
The assistant superintendent job attracted Korus because of East Noble's committment to the community and its educational style, where the district has been enthusiastic to try new things and implement unique ideas outside beyond the traditional classroom experience.
"They have such a community feel. They really care about education and this shows they put their money where their mouth is," Korus said. "It's just a great place to be a part of that."
Korus hopes to bring a new set of eyes and experiences to East Noble. With a history in gen ed, special ed and administration — where she also recently launched a dual-language program at Manchester — Korus said she really aims to find all-encompassing educational opportunities that truly serve every student, regardless of their background.
Hearing Wednesday night's presentation at the school board meeting about the district's new blended special education was hearing East Noble educator speaking her kind of language, she said.
"I'm really passionate about doing what's best for kids and focusing on every program so we're making decisions that really benefit kids and staff, and for the benefit of the community," she said.
East Noble's assistant superintendent has typically been responsible for managing the district's curriculum and instruction, an area of K-12 education that's become a flashpoint nationally in recent months.
Korus said curriculum should first and foremost be teaching kids the things they need to learn during their K-12 years. As for the content of how that's done, charting a neutral course that tries to avoid the political and societal biases of both sides is what serves students well.
"Just making sure we're being purposeful and what we're teaching is covering the bases, and by bases I mean state standards," Korus said. "We have to make sure that we're getting the standards andthat we're staying neutral and not veering too far to the right or too far to the left."
Korus' first day with East Noble will be July 1.
East Noble will move ahead with a new-look administration, as Korus joined Superintendent Teresa Gremaux, who is finishing her first year at East Noble.
The two administrators do have a previous connection, however, as Gremaux was superintendent at Manchester for two years before taking the East Noble job in 2021.
