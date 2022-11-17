KENDALLVILLE — Keyboarding class is no more at the elementary schools and something new has been built in its place.
Literally. Students are building all the time in their STEM special replacing the old-school technology courses.
In a day and age where, admittedly, some kids know how to navigate computers and phones better than the adults in the building teaching them, elementary schools at East Noble worked to upgrade its standalone technology classes to courses that focus on science, technology, engineerin and math goals instead.
On behalf of all five elementary schools, Wayne Center Elementary Principal Jaime Carroll shared how teachers have redeveloped the class to something that’s proven to be much more engaging for kids.
All five of the elementary schools had maker space labs built and furnished prior to COVID-19, places where students could take on hands-on-projects and use technology or equipment to help them do it.
Distancing requirements during the pandemic, however, kept schools from leaning on those maker spaces, where students are often put together in groups to work together on some type of project.
“During the pandemic it just kind of fell by the wayside,” Carroll said.
This year, however, when teachers came back they took at look at the maker spaces and wondered how they could utilize it better. Meanwhile, they were facing the reality that after two years of tech-heavy learning amid quarantines and at-home learning, the old technology special that took kids of out class to focus on typing, email, word processing and the like wasn’t the best use of devoted time as a special period.
“Our students are coming in teaching us how to email, how to text, teaching us how to do those kinds of things,” Carroll said. “We decided to teach our computer science standards in a different way.”
So out with tech, in with STEM.
Now along with gym and art and music class, STEM is the newest special, allowing students time every week to go into the maker space for activities and learning.
Carroll highlighted some of the projects students have already tackled this year. One maker space class asked “What can you make from a box?” and students created different things out of a plain old cardboard box ranging from a large-size artsy crayon box, to a car, to a treehousee to a punching bag.
Students did projects learning about energy and exploring how light transfers through different types of objects. And then comes the building, which always seems to be the most popular, Carroll said. Students are creating and building with Legos, or blocks or other materials.
STEM classes lean into science and math standards that students are supposed to be learning and doing it in a more engaging way. Technology, while now not its own class, hasn’t just disappeared either; now it’s just been implemented into the classroom daily where students are typing and creating documents and practicing computer schools anyway.
“We don’t view STEM as a separate subject. We view it as gathering other subjects together and basing it off real-world situations,” Carroll said.
And, best of all, kids love it, Carroll said. Maker space class has quickly become a fan favorite with the students.
It really is super cool to watch our students walk out of the building with a marble maze they created to go home and show it to their family,” Carroll said.
Superintendent Teresa Gremaux thanked the elementary school principals and staffs for working to design and implement the new program
“It has taken a lot of working parts so we appreciate all of their time and effort on that,” she said.
In other business Wednesday evening, the East Noble School Board:
• Heard multiple public comments.
Patrice Abby and Shelly Williams spoke in opposition to a proposed gender and sexuality alliance club being formed at East Noble.
Such clubs are common, and sometimes controversial, at schools, often offering LGBTQ+ students a place to network with other students with different sexual preferences or gender identities to socialize, offer support or work on projects at the school or in their communities.
Abby asked the school board to reject such a club at East Noble, saying she recognized that the school could be sued but that she would rather see her tax dollars pay for litigation that supporting “immorality” at the school.
Williams, who is also the Noble County Republican chairwoman and has had multiple students who have gone through East Noble, raised concerns about some national organizations who offer support or resources to school alliances and also asked the school not to indulge the “social contagion of gender phenomenon.”
The board also heard comments from Bret and Eva Carpenter, who called for the firing of an East Noble High School teacher who they allege is providing obscene and racist literature to students in class and also inquiring with students about their gender identity.
Bret Carpenter called the school “East Noble Democrat Camp” and “East Noble Church of the Woke Left” in the conclusion of his remarks Wednesday.
April Moore, a parent who has two East Noble graduates and one still in classes, talked about the mental health struggles LGBTQ+ students can face and how those young adults are statistically more prone to attempt die by suicide, especially those who live in situations that are hostile to their identity. She asked the school to show support for all students attending EN.
Lastly, John Klaassen of Rome City asked the board to engage in more two-way conversation with constituents, as he and others in the community don’t feel they have much access to discuss issues with the board. Public comment periods at school board meetings allow community members to speak, but the board does not reciprocate that communication.
“There seems to be a wall between the citizens and the school board,” Klaassen said.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Josh Ogle, theater teacher at East Noble High School; Heather Pinkerton, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Andrew McCormick, instructional assistant at ENMS and assistant football coach at ENHS; Lindsey Grogg, speech language interpreter at Avilla Elementary; Tammy Slone, instructional assistant at ENHS; Robin Vorndran, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Madison Fought, instructional assistant at ENHS; Kristen Christian, instructional assistant at ENMS; Breanna Brunges, instructional assistant at South Side; Sarah Rayle, cross-country coach at ENMS; and Jessica Buhro, math bowl sponsor at North Side Elementary.
Retirements: Darla Bowen, instructional assistant at Avilla; Becky Essig, dean of students at Rome City Elementary.
Reassignments: Megan Rodenbeck, from media coordinator at Avilla to office assistant at Avilla.
New hires: Abigail Hess, fifth-grade teacher at Rome City; Taylor Rothenberger, instructional assistant at ENMS; Mark Phillips, instructional assistant at ENMS; Bryan Parker, diesel mechanic; McKayla Hickman, rout driver; Sylvia Bloomfield, media coordinator at Avilla; Gavin Drew, adjunct theater teacher at ENHS; David Baker, custodian at ENMS; Skyla Turner, assistant unified basketball coach at ENHS; Lashone Harris, head track coach at ENMS; and Christian Sanchez, assistant boys soccer coach at ENMS.
• Deemed old eighth-grade football helmets obsolete, with permission to sell those helmets to the public. Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said the helmets can no longer be used for games or practice and that booster groups may use or sell the helmets at events to support the middle school program.
• Approved seeking a request-for-proposals for e-rate in 2023. The e-rate program provides funding for needed network and technology upgrades at the schools, helping districts make needed technology infrastructure updates at a fractional cost. Leitch said the current rate is 80%, meaning East Noble pays just 20% of the cost of those qualified projects now.
• Heard comments from the superintendent. Gremaux first offered recognition for Veterans Day for board members Barb Babcock and Brad Anderson, who have past military service. She welcomed school board member-elect Faye Kline, who will take her seat Jan. 1 as the Wayne Township representative on the board. And Gremaux also noted East Noble staff had an in-service training day on Nov. 14 with 26 different sessions for educators to attend, with much of the training arranged by Assistant Superintendent Amy Korus.
