LAGRANGE — Indiana’s economy fared better overall in 2020 than most people expected, Indiana State Senator Sue Glick (R-LaGrange), told a crowd gathered Thursday for lunch at the American Legion Post in LaGrange. And because of those good economic numbers, as well as the influx of federal stimulus dollars into the state coffers, Glick said state legislators had one of the most productive sessions that she’s ever seen in her more than a decade in Indianapolis.
Glick, who represents District 13, was the guest speaker at the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.
“This was a big year,” she told the crowd.
Glick said more than a thousand bills were introduced this year at the statehouse — 400 in the senate and 600 in the house. Of that, 220 passed. She said those numbers represent a normal year in state government.
But while politics, in general, seem filled with strife, Glick praised the civility of the Indiana statehouse, where she said 92% of the bills that became law passed with broad bipartisan support.
“When you think of what goes on in Washington, where they can’t even speak to each other, it’s not like that in Indianapolis,” she explained.
Glick went on to explain that more than 50% of the bills passed this year were passed with a unanimous vote. She said that happened because the new legislation was needed.
“That is done because a lot of things we do are just good, solid legislation,” Glick said.
The big item on this year’s agenda was the state’s budget.
Glick said after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shut down, most people in government were expecting the state to be strapped for capital this year. That didn’t happen, she explained.
Glick said the state was slow to produce the numbers needed by legislators to craft the new state budget
“If you remember, back in December, we weren’t sure how Indiana was going to come out of the pandemic, and what was happening financially. So we were figuring on seeing a 15% cut across the board on all state funding,” she said.
But once those numbers started to trickle in, the news was better than expected. State revenues didn’t decline like predicted, and Glick said that only happened because of prudent financial decisions made by Indiana’s residents.
“Because of people like you, because of the way Hoosiers budget and had the foresight to save their money and invest their money wisely, we had more money coming in through tax revenue,” she said. “That plus the federal money that came in allowed the state to begin to do the things we’d been wanting to do for a long time, but couldn’t.”
As an example, Glick touted a funding increase the state made in the new budget for K-12 education.
“We increased K-12 funding by $1.9 billion before we factored in any federal money. With that, we added another $3 billion of federal dollars that came in because of COVID, so that is a $5 billion upswing for new state and federal money for K-12 education,” she said.
That, she explained, paves the way for schools to increase teacher salaries.
“What that means is that we recommend schools move the basic, starting teacher salary to $40,000 a year, and move to toward an average salary of $60,000 for teachers with experience,” Glick said. “That is what the K-12 education people have been asking for, and we think we can achieve it now. We’ve got the money.”
She said that extra revenue also will allow state lawmakers to fix a lot of problems across the state.
“What we did is took the money coming in from the federal government and we used that money to backfill everything we could – pay off loans, pay off deficits, pay off long term spending, like the I-69 borrowing that was being done to finish I-69 through the state of Indiana,” she said.
The money will also be used to update and rebuild other infrastructure needs across the state, like roads and bridges.
Glick said the state also was able to address some longstanding issues with teacher retirement programs. She said because of the rosy financial picture the state was able to shore up those accounts and put them on a better financial footing for the future.
“Rather than take the money new teachers are paying in and pay it out to these people (retirees), the state of Indiana picked up the shortfall and paid that upfront. So now, that frees up money to all the school systems so they can pay it forward,” she said. “They now can use the money they’re taking in for retirement of current school teachers and put it away for those teachers’ retirement. That frees up monies that were going to put toward pensions. Now they’re free to use that money for other expenses at the school.”
That change alone, Glick said, will save the state millions.
“We’re saving $70 million a year in interest payments just because of the way this was budgeted,” she explained.
Glick said one of her brightest moments in this year’s legislative session was passing a plan to raise the pay for people who work with the members of Indiana’s disabled community.
“One of the things I was really proud of is the work we did for the developmentally disabled and groups like them. We were able to raise their basic pay to $15 an hour,” she explained. “You could go to a trailer factory and make more money — $20 an hour plus bonus day after day and go home at 3 o’clock. When you’re making much less, dealing with the kind of problems that arise with people with disabilities, it’s hard to convince them to stay. So we felt good about the fact that we could put them in a more competitive position and give them something as a reward for lots and lots of hard work they put in over the last few years.”
Glick said there were disappointments this session, such as the governor’s veto of a bill rolling back some of the emergency powers the governor employed during the pandemic. After the legislature overrode that veto, the governor filed a lawsuit, sending the matter to court. But Glick described that battle as a friendly fight.
“We just want to share in the part of the decision-making process as we go through this,” she added. “Nobody anticipated when they set up the constitution that one man would spend $37 billion of unencumbered funds, that the federal government would give that much to the state of Indiana and the governor would make all those decisions on who it goes to. What we’re saying is the same people who elected Holcomb governor, also voted 150 people in state offices as members of the general assembly. We have specific needs in each area of our state. We just want some input.”
