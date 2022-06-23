ALBION — Longtime Albion Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson will be resigning her seat later this summer.
Magnuson, 57, sent an email letter to her fellow council members and town employees on Thursday to announce she will be moving from Albion in August to her “dream home,” a lakefront property north of Kendallville.
“I will be moving to Kendallville in the next few months and this results in my need to resign from the Albion Town Council,” her email read. “I will forever treasure my friendships and wonderful working relationships with all of you. All of you made my job and volunteer efforts so much easier. You are all priceless to me and I know Albion will always continue to thrive under your leadership! You all have my utmost respect and admiration!”
“On behalf of the town, Chris is thanked immensely for all she has done for the town of Albion,” Council president Vicki Jellison said. “We wish her life’s best as she departs on a new journey. Her service has been a blessing and made a huge difference in making Albion a great place to live, work and play. Thank you and enjoy the new chapter in your life. It’s been our pleasure.”
The Noble County Republican Party will caucus for a replacement to finish out the rest of her term, which will expire at the end of 2023.
Magnuson had already announced she would not be seeking re-election. She has been a member of the council since January 2003.
The town won’t just be losing a councilwoman.
Magnuson had led the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee for years. She is also the president of the Albion Chamber of Commerce and an active member in the Albion Lions Club. Magnuson was also a member of the Albion American Legion Riders.
“Chris is one of the most dedicated volunteers I know,” Jellison said. “She gives of her time and talents with all she has. The job gets done, no matter what it takes.”
Magnuson had worked with Eric Custer closely on this year’s Chain O’ Lakes Festival, letting him take the reins as she had already planned to transition from that responsibility.
“He did a great job this year with the fair,” Magnuson said of Custer.
The decision to move wasn’t easy for her.
“It about killed me,” she said of writing the email. “I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s going to be hard leaving my home town. I’m happy and I’m sad.”
A lakefront property north of Kendallville came up for sale, and she arranged for a tour on Sunday. Two hours after the tour, she made an offer. Three hours after that, it was accepted.
“This is my dream house,” Magnuson said. “I’ve been looking for years. This property is all I ever wanted. I was in the right place at the right time. I feel God was smiling down at me.”
A longtime inside sales rep for Anixter, a wire and cable dealer, Magnuson will be able to work from home.
For the first time in her life, she said, she will also have a garage to park her car in.
“I’m going to miss working with her,” Albion Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby said “She definitely had the town’s best interests at heart in her decision making.”
“The town of Albion has been truly blessed to have Chris serve on the council for 20 years,” Jellison said. “She puts her heart and soul in all she does.
“Her intelligence, compassion and desire to do the right thing have been a steadfast benefit to every person who’s had the privilege of serving with her as a fellow council member.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.