LOGANSPORT — Guts and defense.
The Central Noble girls basketball team advanced to the Logansport Class 2A semi-state championship game with a heart-stopping 43-42 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday, 43-42.
The Cougars trailed 37-32 early in the fourth, but rallied behind their defense to claim the victory.
CN only allowed one field goal in the final 5 minutes to snag the victory.
Senior Meghan Kiebel led the Cougars with 13 points. Senior Madison Vice and junior Makenna Malcolm each scored 9. Freshman Grace Swank scored seven and senior Abby Hile added five.
Vice, Swank and Hile each grabbed seven rebounds.
The Central Catholic Knights were led by senior Tori Thompson’s 18 points. Sophomore Carley Barrett added 15.
Trailing 37-32, Hile scored to draw Central Noble within 37-34 with 7:13 to play.
The Knights made one of two free throws to make it 38-34, but Malcolm responded with a three-pointer at the 5:40 mark to make it 38-37.
Barrett tallied for Central Noble to extend the lead back to 40-37 with 5:13 to play.
It was the last basket for the Knights (20-7) until there was under a minute to play.
Swank hit one of two free throws to make it 40-38 with 4:48 remaining. Vice then scored a rebound outback to knot things up at 40.
Swank gave the Cougars the lead to at 42-40 with a score inside the 3:07 mark.
Both teams traded turnovers on their next possessions, and no one scored until Hile made one of two free throws with 1:20 to play to extend the Central Noble lead to 43-40.
Thompson scored with 49 seconds to play to cut the lead to 43-42. Both teams traded turnovers down the stretch.
Eventually, Barrett was fouled with 0.9 seconds on the clock. She missed the front end of the one-and-one and Swank corralled the rebound to give the game to the Cougars.
CN, behind seven points from Kiebel, led at the first stop, 14-11. The Cougars led 25-24 midway.
Lafayette shot 10-for-22 in the first half, but the Cougars limited the Knights to 6-for-18 from the field in the second half.
Central Noble shot 45% in the first half and was 7-for-15 from the field in the final 16 minutes.
The Cougars were 7-for-15 from beyond the arc. Central Catholic was 6-for-21 as the Cougars’ defense never allowed the Knights to get into much of a rhythm from deep.
