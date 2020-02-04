ALBION — Renovations to a downtown building to house the Noble County Prosecutor's Office could cost upward of $200,000 total.
And while it's a necessary step for the ongoing plan to build a new $15-million county annex, the cost isn't technically part of the bigger project.
As the county continues to move forward on the annex project, which has the goal of bringing the county offices under two roofs instead of about a half dozen, the next key step is to move the prosecutor's office out of the current building west of the courthouse.
The prosecutor's building will be demolished and the new annex will be built on the same site.
But aside from being one of the county's bigger offices in terms of space and employees, the office also needs to have security due to the types of visitors and information it handles.
As such, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the annex project, has been in contact with the owner of the former Eagle's lodge, located behind the post office, to negotiate use of that building to house the prosecutor for approximately two years.
The 4,770-square-foot building is just about the only space downtown capable of holding the prosecutor's office, however, it will need significant interior upgrades before county staff can move in.
Smith gave a similar update to the Noble County Commissioners last week about the process, citing a potential renovation cost of $15-$25 per square foot for the work that needs to be done.
On Monday, in front of the fiscal body of the county, the Noble County Council, Smith estimated that between construction and a two-year lease, the cost to move the prosecutor could top $200,000.
“We're likely going to be somewhere in the $200,000, maybe more, range for the lease cost, office buildout,” Smith said. “Part of that is phased over time but part of that is up front.”
While the cost is a pricey one to swallow, Smith noted that if the annex project is held up because of the prosecutor's office and the construction schedule shifts later, it could push completion back an extra winter season and potentially run upward of $300,000 in increased costs.
The cost for the prosecutor's move will also have to be paid out of current funds, because while it is needed in order to make way for the county annex, it's not part of the construction, which the county will bond to pay for.
“It's getting this other project out of the way to keep our main project going.
Moving the prosecutor out has to be done to do what we want to do, but it's technically not part of that project. There's nothing we could bill to the bonding,” Smith said.
The county is still negotiating with the building owner and is trying to bid out costs to local subcontractors in an effort to narrow the scope of work that is done to only what's necessary and to hopefully reduce cost, Smith said.
Ideally, the details will be ironed out over the next two commissioners meetings this month on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, with a solid cost estimate availble to the county council for its March meeting. If the numbers check out OK and the council approves funding, the commissioners could execute a lease as early as March 9.
“Any way we can keep those costs down we will try to do,” Smith said. “I just wanted to get some general numbers in front of you.”
“For now, thanks for the info,” Council President Denise Lemmon said. “We knew it had to happen.”
