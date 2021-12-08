LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange moved closer to enacting a 33 percent increase in the price it charges homeowners for wastewater to help pay for repair and updates needed at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
LaGrange’s town board members have scheduled a public hearing on the rate increase to take place on January 3.
Ray Hoover, the board president, said board members don’t relish rate increases, but the town needs to raise the fund necessary to upgrade its 20-plus-year-old wastewater treatment plan
Mark Eagleson, the town’s manager, said the is entering a window of life where most of the moving parts that make up a wastewater plant are nearing their end of life and need to be replaced.
“All the pieces and parts and many of those moving pieces need to be replaced, “ he said. “We’re trying to make sure we stay in front of it so we don’t have a failure.”
The increase will raise monthly rates on an average home that uses about 4,000 gallons of water each month to $55.50. LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson puts the rate the town charges homeowners for wastewater at about the middle of the pack when looking at the rates charged by other area utilities.
Eagleson added that recently supplier shortages make ordering new equipment now critical. LaGrange is embarking on a five-year plan to update the wastewater plant and is expected to spend nearly $2 million on those repairs.
In addition, board members approved spending another $195, 987 to replace two large rotors at the plant. Two of the four devices have already been replaced.
Eagleson said he and the board understand at a 33 percent increase will be a surprise to some residents, but said the increase is necessary to meet the plant’s needed.
“Unfortunately, this is the cost of doing business,” he explained.
In other matters, the town approved a proposal by LaGrange Marshal Rich Synder to appoint Deputy Marshal Nic Martin the department’s first detective. With the promotion, Martin would be working a Monday through Friday, 8-4 shift. He’ll also earn a $2,500 annual raise.
The town also will be elevating Chris Smith, a reserve deputy marshal to full-time status. Smith is a former LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy and former LaGrange Deputy Marshal. Eagleson called his appointment to the open full-time position on the town’s police department a “win-win.” Smith is a graduate of the Indiana Police Academy and holds all the required certifications required to be a police officer.
“We can just put him in a car and he can go to work,” Eagleson explained.
The board gave its permission for Mark Miller, the town’s water department superintendent, to start looking for a new heavy-duty truck. The board told Miller to start looking for a new ¾ or full ton pickup truck to replace an aging half-ton truck the department has.
The town plans to equip the new truck with a special bed that includes a small crane. Miller said the crane would help him and others remove or install new equipment. The town owns a similar truck used by the wastewater treatment plant. Miller is to report back to the board when he has several quotes for the new vehicle.
Board members also approved spending $11,678 to repair the exhaust management system on its tanker truck. A Fort Wayne firm will make those repairs.
LaGrange’s street department announced it will stop its annual leave pick-up program on Monday, Dec. 13.
