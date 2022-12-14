LIGONIER — During her time in office, Mayor Patty Fisel faced a lot of naysayers who didn't think Ligonier could accomplish this or that.
After four terms, she looks back on projects tackled and completed and at the list of things still in the pipeline with pride in what she and her team have been able to get done.
But now, it's time to let someone else take the lead.
On Wednesday, Fisel officially announced that she will not seek a fifth term in office, with 2023 being her last year in service in the mayor's office.
With Fisel's announcement, that means Noble County will get two new mayors starting in 2024, as Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also announced she wouldn't seek another term.
"I feel like I've been mayor since '08 and I feel that we have made a whole lot of improvement in the city. We have a whole lot of projects that we completed that people didn't think we could get completed. I've got projects in the works right now that are pretty much the same, people thought we couldn't do it," Fisel said.
"I feel real good about it," Fisel said eyeing the end of her mayoral career next year.
Fisel has been hit with medical challenges this year as she been battling a recurrence of cancer that has required surgery, treatments and plenty of recovery time. But Fisel said her health isn't the reason she's stepping down, as had already intended for this to be her last term even before the new diagnosis.
"Had it not been for the medical thing, I still would have stepped down," she said. "I would not have continued even without that, but I am going to get through that and I'm hoping to be able to get back in the office and finish my last year and be able to continue and complete some things we have in the works right now."
Fisel was a business owner turned politician, having owned antique shops in the past before running for office after butting heads with local government during her time as an owner and resident.
Fisel was first elected in 2007 after beating incumbent mayor Gary Bishop in the Republican primary, then defeated Democrat Margarita White in the fall general election.
She routed Bishop by a 2-to-1 in a 2011 Republican primary rematch and defeated Andy Schultz in the general for her second term. Fisel defeated Bishop a third time in a primary in 2015 and was unopposed in November, then won a fourth term after downing David Magnus in the 2019 primary before an unopposed fall election.
She was recognized as Republican of the Year by the Noble County GOP in 2021.
Fisel first took office at the tail end of period of huge population growth that included the boom in the city's Hispanic population, which grew to about a 50/50 split with the white population, easily making it Noble County's most diverse community.
Fisel oversaw periods of economic growth, with Ligonier boasting a sizable and thriving industrial park employing thousands daily. Ligonier draws a lot of commuter work but hasn't been able to capture many of those workers as new residents, although that's something that's been a priority to change.
In recent years, Fisel has been working to position Ligonier for new growth, with the city taking on several large annexes in the last five years to open up ground for new development primarily south of U.S. 6 along U.S. 33/S.R. 5, with plans for new residential, commercial and industrial ground.
Ligonier has also opened and developed its Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park, giving the city new residential growth when most other communities in the county has little to no buildable lots.
Ligonier also picked up state grants to help modernize its water system, captured development of a major apartment complex along the river, received Regional Cities funding to establish the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail system and seen Ligonier become the "City of Murals" with more than three dozen throughout the city.
Oh, and Ligonier designed and built a brand new fire station right on Cavin Street in downtown.
That progress wouldn't have happened without the support Fisel received from her staff, whom she credited for the city's accomplishments.
"I want to give our team the credit for that because, had it not been for my team and all the department heads, employees, everybody, working together toward the same goals, it would never have been possible," Fisel said, adding in the city's engineering firm and city attorneys who have helped along the way too. "It takes everybody to make progress work and I feel really good about everything. I hope that whoever steps in in my place is willing to continue with the projects that we've already got started and I would hope and pray that they would keep my team together because I really don't think it could be any better."
Filing for the 2023 municipal election opens Jan. 4 and runs until Feb. 3.
The May 2 municipal primary next year will pick party nominees to advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Winners in fall elections will take office Jan. 1, 2024.
