ALBION — A Ligonier man will spend five years in prison after being convicted on a single count of child molesting.
Daniel J. Livingston, 29, appeared in court Monday afternoon for sentencing on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting.
Livingston had been arrested in April after Ligonier police received a report about a man who had reportedly touched a girl under the age of 11 in a sexual manner before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Shortly afterward, police received a call about a single-vehicle crash, where they arrested the driver, Livingston, for operating while intoxicated after he tested just over the legal limit of 0.08% blood-alcohol content.
After prosecutors were briefs by officers about the sexual assault allegation, they requested and were granted a motion to hold Livingston in the jail without bond while the incident was investigated further.
According to court documents filed in the case, Livingston allegedly improperly touched/fondled the victim between the dates of Feb. 1 and March 30. They filed a Level 4 felony molesting charge.
Livingston pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 before being sentenced in Noble Circuit Court on Monday.
Judge Michael Kramer delivered a sentence of seven years total, with five years executed in prison and two suspended to probation, including sex offender terms.
Livingston was given 153 days credit for time already served in the jail and fined $1 plus court costs.
