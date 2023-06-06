KENDALLVILLE — Their freshman year cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, East Noble High School’s Class of 2023 persevered.
On Sunday, their high school experience culminated with a graduation ceremonies in the Big Blue Pit.
Diplomas were handed out to 246 students in a 42-minute ceremony.
Senior class treasurer Addison Dills welcomes the crowd, which packed the high school’s gymnasium. Dills took special time to thank the teachers, administration and school board for making Sunday possible.
“You have stood behind the scenes and kept our best interests in your hearts,” Dills said.
She said the class had seen its share of academic, athletic and philanthropic successes. In the last four years, the student council had raised more than $20,000 for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Dills said the experiences the class shared will unite them forever.
“We will not forget our roots and where we came from,” she said.
After East Noble’s Symphonic Band, under the direction of Rob Wilson, played the national anthem, high school Principal Kathy Longenbaugh took the podium.
“It’s been my pleasure to walk the halls of East Noble High School with you,” Longenbaugh said. “The future is bright for each and every one of you. You will always be an East Noble Knight.”
Longenbaugh reminded the class of the three goals she had set for them when they were just freshmen:
• to be a positive influencer;
• achieve at high levels; and
• to create an outstanding culture.
Those goals reached, she encouraged the class to use those same goals as markers as they begin their post-high school lives.
Class secretary Greyson McBride then spoked to the class about the challenges brought about by the coronavirus, the time missed when school became virtual and the adjustment to coming back. He said the fact the class thrived despite those challenges bodes well for the future.
“You’re still here, and you’re still standing,” McBride said. “You’ve got this.”
Following McBride’s address, East Noble Show Choir seniors sang the school under the direction of Chris Mettert.
Class president Rachel Becker echoed McBride’s sentiments in her address.
“Our first couple of years of high school weren’t what we thought they’d be,” Becker said.
But the class had come through the difficult times and prospered. She encouraged the class to continue on with that attitude.
“Go and make the most of the time you have,” Becker said.
Class vice president Claire Replogle spoke next with a theme of “time flies.”
She said time may not fly during some of the tedious times ahead — such as work or doing mundane chores — but encouraged the students to make the most of those times, too.
Knowing that time flies could also shield each member of the class in times of misfortune, she said.
“There is power in knowing nothings last forever,” she said.
