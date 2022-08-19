Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Justice M. Allman, 26, of the 9600 block of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Maria A. Clark, 29, of the 5900 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Clark was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 52, homeless of Albion, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Graf was held without bond.
Raymond J. Kern, 27, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, Angola, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Kern was held without bond.
Masyn M. Krieger, 23, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Krieger was held without bond.
Jay B. Wallace, 62, of the 100 block of Sherman Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wallace was held without bond.
James W. Bennett II, 24, of the 1800 block of South Second Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Bennett was held on $1,500 bond.
David G. Flores, 48, of the 500 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Flores was held without bond.
Jarod G. Fuller, 41, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Criss L. Henderson, 41, of the 6200 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Henderson was held on $2,500 bond.
Aaron P. Nasser, 38, of the 4600 block of Bradwood Terrace, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Nasser was held without bond.
Tyler K. Rasnake, 33, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Rasnake was held on $2,000 bond.
Bryan A. Rowlison, 34, of the 10400 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rowlison was held on $3,500 bond.
