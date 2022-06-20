Fewer high school students are enrolling in college year by year in Indiana, while northeast Indiana has generally lagged the statewide average by around 10 percentage points.
Indiana's educational attainment levels are falling in relation to other states, while the northeast corner continues to lag Indiana as a whole.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently released its 2020 college readiness report, a sobering release showing a large drop off in the state's college-going rate for 2020.
While the big drop in 2020 is attributable in part to the COVID-19 pandemic changing behaviors for many in the state, it's not an isolated incident as Indiana's rate has been in decline for several years now.
In 2020, just 53% of college seniors enrolled in college for the coming fall semester, a 6 percentage point drop from the 59% in 2019. The COVID-assisted drop is a continuation of a multi-year decline in higher education pursuit, from 65% in 2015 to 64% in 2016, 63% in 2017 and 61% in 2018.
College-going rates were 66% in both 2012 and 2008, do the decline has been recent.
Northeast Indiana counties have consistently lagged the statewide average, leading to lower educational attainment in the region.
In the 2020 report, while Indiana averaged 53% of senior seeking college, rates were far lower in DeKalb County at 46%, LaGrange County at 44% and Noble County at 43%.
Steuben County was an unusual outlier in 2020, as it beat the state average at 58%, although that's unusual as Steuben County, like its neighbors, has typically fallen far behind the Indiana average.
Whitley and Allen counties were down in 2020 too, but their numbers were at least close to Indiana's average at 52% and 53%, respectively.
Since 2008, Whitley and Allen counties have typically been close to or slightly exceeding the state average, while DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties have typically trailed much farther behind.
For example, in 2016 when the college-going rate was 64% in Indiana, DeKalb County sent 53% on to college, Noble County 56% and LaGrange and Steuben counties only 54%. Whitley County and Allen County were both higher, at 66% and 67%, respectively.
Commission for Higher Education notes the ongoing gap between rural and metro counties — in 2020 about 54% of metro county students were off to college, compared to 49% in rural counties.
Economists have been ringing alarm bells about Indiana's declining higher education rates, as in the modern economic, most net new jobs are being created for people with college degrees.
That's not to say high-school-educated jobs don't exist, just that those numbers are holding relatively flat while new opportunities are being created for those with college degrees.
The Commission for Higher Education notes the long-standing data showing persisting wage gaps based on types of degrees, but also includes in their report discrepancy in employment numbers, too.
Hoosiers without a high school diploma earn, at median, $30,950 per year, followed by high school graduates at $39,050. Hoosiers with some college or an associate's degree take another step up at $44,850, while people with bachelor's degrees or higher earn $72,000 per year, according to the Commissioner for Higher Education.
Income data cited by the CHE is higher than listed in U.S. Census data for Indiana, especially in the college graduate grouping. According to U.S. Census data, median earnings for bachelor degree holders is $51,475 per year while graduate degree holders earn $65,658 at median, while the non-college groups are listed lower in the Census figures by not by as much.
But the commission also notes greater disparities in both labor participation and unemployment by education type.
About 73% of college graduates are currently in the labor force, with an unemployment rate of just 0.9%.
Those figures drop with each subsequent group: 65.3% participation and 2.6% unemployment for those with some college or associate's degrees; 57% participation among high school grads with 4.4% unemployment; and just 42.3% participation among those without their diploma, with unemployment at 6.4%.
For comparison, the state's unemployment rate in May 2022 was 2.2%.
"State and national research clearly and consistently show how valuable education beyond high school is, including through wages, civic participation and quality of life. Educational attainment is reflected in key economic and workforce data, including unemployment, labor participation, wages and net worth. These are key economic and workforce measures that illustrate the value of education beyond high school," the commission's report states. "Our educational attainment is not close enough to where it needs to be. If we want the jobs of today and tomorrow to be filled with talented Hoosiers who have the skills and abilities to prosper personally and professionally, then we must get more young adults to enroll in training and education beyond high school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.