LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County man who police allege used his car as a battering ram was arrested Sunday night and charged with criminal recklessness.
A report issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of 1700 South C.R. 445E around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, they made contact with Sterling Messer, whom they described as combative.
Messer had alleged an unnamed person had rammed his car and then taken off in an unknown direction. But officers investigating the case allegedly came to believe that it was Messer who used his 2016 Chevrolet truck as a ram striking another vehicle.
Messer, 28, no address given, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
The case was forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.